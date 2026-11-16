Robert Irwin Named Queensland Australian of the Year Nominee for 2027

Robert Irwin is Queensland's nominee for 2027 Australian of the Year, with Gout Gout named Young Australian of the Year for Queensland and Carmel Crouch and Noel Brown also recognised.

Robert Irwin has been named the 2027 Australian of the Year for Queensland. The wildlife conservationist and television personality was announced as the state's nominee at the awards ceremony.

The 22-year-old was recognised for his environmental advocacy and his work at Australia Zoo. He is the son of Australian conservationists Steve and Terri Irwin, and the grandson of Australia Zoo founders Bob and Lyn Irwin. Irwin was unable to attend the ceremony. His mother, Terri Irwin, accepted the honour on his behalf.

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Gout Becomes Young Queenslander of Year

The young Queenslander of the year was Ipswich sprinting champion Gout Gout. Gout broke the world under-20 record for the 200 metre dash in April, with a time of 19.67 seconds. He ran the 200m in 20.04 seconds at the 2024 Australian All Schools Athletics Championship, becoming the fastest 16-year-old in history. That time eclipsed Usain Bolt's mark at the same age.

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The now 18-year-old plans to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, followed by the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games. Born in Ipswich to South Sudanese migrant parents, Gout first focused on football before his coach identified him as a running prospect at age 14. The senior Queenslander of the year award was taken out by disability advocate Carmel Crouch.

The 80-year-old was a founding board member of STEPS Group Australia in 1989, which helps people with disabilities gain skills and land jobs. Under her leadership, the group pioneered STEPS Pathways College, described as Australia's only independence college of its kind. It teaches students with disability and autism to build life skills and confidence. Ms Crouch has since broadened her reach to migrants, refugees and First Nations communities through a series of social enterprises.

Noel Brown Wins Local Hero Award

The Local Hero for Queensland award was taken out by Noel Brown, who is the specialist First Nations greeter at Cairns Hospital. The 65-year-old provides cultural support and a welcoming presence for First Nations people arriving at the hospital. His work has been credited with improving healthcare experiences for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients. Award organisers said his work demonstrated that cultural safety was as important as clinical treatment.

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National Australia Day Council CEO Carrie Leeson congratulated the Queensland award recipients. She said the achievements of the Queensland recipients were nothing short of inspirational. Robert is continuing his family's legacy and sharing their passion for conservation with a new generation, while Gout is a teenage sprint sensation breaking world records, Ms Leeson said. Carmel is helping people gain independence and dignity, while Noel provides understanding and support when it is needed most, she said.

Irwin has become one of Australia's most recognisable environmental advocates. He combines work at Australia Zoo with wildlife photography, television projects and international conservation efforts. He serves on the board of Wildlife Warriors, the family's conservation charity. His photography has earned recognition from Australian Geographic, the International League of Conservation Photographers and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

Irwin Expands Conservation Legacy Globally

His television appearances, most recently on The Graham Norton Show alongside Prince William, have helped take his conservation message to a global audience. As the son of the late Steve Irwin, he continues to expand the family's legacy. His mother Terri accepted the award on his behalf at the ceremony. Gout backed up his junior record with a breakthrough 2026 season.

He lowered his Australian record and set a world junior record of 19.67 seconds after a successful European debut. The four Queensland nominees will now join counterparts from every state and territory for the national Australian of the Year Awards. The national awards will be held in Canberra on January 25, 2027. The upcoming national event will determine the final recipients of these prestigious titles.