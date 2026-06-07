Robert Irwin Says Being Indoors Makes Him Physically Ill Amid Busy Schedule

Robert Irwin opens up about his jam-packed work schedule, revealing that staying indoors makes him nauseous. He balances TV hosting, dancing, and his conservation work at Australia Zoo, echoing his father Steve Irwin's passion.

Robert Irwin , the 22-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin , has opened up about his jam-packed work schedule and revealed that being indoors makes him physically ill.

In a candid interview while on the set of MasterChef Australia, where he is appearing as a guest judge this season, Irwin confessed that staying still or being inside triggers nausea.

'And that is not even an analogy. I actually get physically nauseous if I am inside. I have to just always be going,' he said. This relentless drive mirrors the passion his father had for wildlife and conservation, a legacy that Robert carries forward with dedication.

Irwin has diversified his career beyond wildlife photography and his work at Australia Zoo. He co-hosted the recently axed Channel 10 show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! alongside Julia Morris and won the iconic dance competition Dancing With The Stars with partner Witney Carson. Despite his busy TV schedule, he insists that Australia Zoo remains his top priority.

'I say yes to everything, but when I go home, the real work for Australia Zoo and my conservation projects begins,' he explained. His ability to balance multiple commitments has caught the attention of major networks, with reports suggesting that he is being considered for hosting roles at the TV WEEK Logie Awards and future entertainment franchises on the Seven network.

Following the cancellation of I'm a Celeb, industry insiders claim that Seven sees Irwin as a talent with broad audience appeal and long-term potential.

'Robert appeals to multiple demographics and has become incredibly valuable commercially,' one television insider noted. When asked about possibly venturing into acting, the young conservationist said he would never say never.

However, his primary focus remains on wildlife and conservation, following in the footsteps of his father, who tragically died in 2006 from a stingray injury. Irwin's zest for life and non-stop work ethic ensure that his father's legacy continues to thrive through his television appearances, photography, and dedication to Australia Zoo. With a calendar that refuses to slow down, Robert Irwin proves that true passion cannot be contained by four walls





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