Robert Irwin to Host the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin has been announced as the host for the upcoming 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards, set to take place live from The Star Sydney on August 16. The 22‑year‑old, who recently won the US version of Dancing With The Stars, described the honor as one of the most exciting opportunities of his life. Seven's Managing Director of Television and Streaming Angus Ross praised Irwin as a globally sought‑after star who embodies the spirit of Australian television. The ceremony will celebrate Australian TV's 70‑year milestone and stream exclusively on Seven and 7plus.

Robert Irwin , the 22-year-old wildlife conservationist and television personality, has been announced as the host for the upcoming 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards . This announcement comes amid growing global popularity for Irwin, particularly following his successful win on the US edition of Dancing With The Stars last year.

Describing the opportunity as one of the most exciting things he has been asked to do, Irwin emphasized his lifelong goal of spreading important messages, both through the family's work at Australia Zoo and through screen appearances. He reflected on watching the Logies with his family during his upbringing, calling it an honor to be involved in what he termed the biggest night in Australian television.

Irwin expressed sincere enthusiasm and respect for the event, noting he does not take the responsibility lightly. The decision to appoint Irwin as host aligns with Seven's broader strategy to celebrate Australian television's 70-year milestone in 2026, with the Logies serving as a centerpiece for honoring decades of storytelling.

Angus Ross, Seven's Managing Director of Television and Streaming, praised Irwin as one of the most exciting and sought‑after stars worldwide, highlighting his ability to capture audiences across Australia, America, and beyond. Ross stated that Irwin is uniquely suited to lead such a significant national event, underscoring the network's confidence in his appeal and charisma. The ceremony will be broadcast live from The Star Sydney and streamed exclusively on Seven and the 7plus platform on Sunday, August 16.

This selection continues the tradition of featuring high‑profile Australian figures to host the awards, while also reflecting the Logies' evolution into a major televised spectacle that blends entertainment, recognition, and national pride. Irwin's involvement is expected to attract a younger demographic and international viewers, further cementing the Logies' status as a cornerstone of Australian popular culture. His background in wildlife advocacy and television presents an opportunity to weave conservation messages into the event, aligning with his personal mission.

The Logies, officially known as the TV WEEK Logie Awards, have been a fixture in Australian broadcasting since 1959, honoring outstanding achievements in television. Over the decades, the awards have grown from a simple industry gathering to a star‑studded ceremony watched by millions. The 2025 event will mark another chapter in that history, with Irwin's hosting marking a notable shift toward engaging global Australian communities.

Seven Network, as the long‑time broadcaster of the Logies, continues to invest in the ceremony's production value, aiming to deliver a memorable show that celebrates both classic and contemporary Australian storytelling. Irwin's appointment is also symbolic of the increasing crossover between reality television fame and mainstream entertainment roles, a trend that has become more prevalent in recent years. His journey from conservationist to reality TV winner to national awards host illustrates the changing landscape of celebrity in Australia.

As preparations continue, fans can anticipate performances, tributes, and the usual red‑pageantry, all under the guidance of a host who represents a new generation of Australian icons. The Logies remain an opportunity for the industry to reflect on its impact, reward excellence, and connect with audiences across the country. This year's theme will likely highlight the enduring power of Australian stories, from early dramas to modern streaming hits, and Irwin's role will be to bridge that legacy with the present.

With the ceremony scheduled for mid‑August, the announcement has already generated buzz on social media and among television enthusiasts. Many are curious to see how Irwin's distinctive style and passion will shape the event's tone. In summary, the 66th TV WEEK Logies will be hosted by Robert Irwin, a rising star whose appeal transcends borders.

The event, set for August 16 at The Star Sydney, will air live on Seven and stream on 7plus, continuing a seven‑decade tradition of celebrating Australian television. Irwin's involvement promises a fresh yet respectful approach to the awards, emphasizing both entertainment and purpose





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