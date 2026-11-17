Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond, announced via the official 007 Instagram. The 40-year-old English actor brings a two-decade career of blockbusters and arthouse roles to the franchise.

Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond. The official 007 Instagram shared a promotional image to announce the news. Pattinson is a 40-year-old Englishman with a chiselled leading-man profile.

Pattinson brings unpredictable energy to James Bond role

His choices, however, lean toward the idiosyncratic and oddly transformational. Pattinson brings a skittish, unpredictable energy and a shape-shifting voice to his performances. He does not disappear into roles; the roles disappear into him. He may be the professionally weirdest candidate to ever take up the mantle of James Bond.

Also read Robert Pattinson confirmed as next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios

Before he gets behind the wheel of an Aston Martin, and hopefully totals it, here are 10 instructive movies from his two-decade career. That career has broadly run blockbuster, arthouse, and back to blockbusters. Many titles are yet to reach streaming platforms, but many others are available to sample now. Pattinson first gained recognition through the Harry Potter fantasy saga, where he portrayed Cedric Diggory.

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He had a handful of small roles before that, but made the character, a somewhat haughty figure, resonate with a sense of vulnerability that rightfully reached the tragic. It is not a huge part, but Pattinson certainly had something. Real fame, which appeared to initially freak Pattinson out, came with the romantic fantasy hit Twilight. The actor played Edward Cullen, a 108-year-old vampire in the body of a pale 17-year-old American high school student.

From Twilight hit to challenging arthouse projects

Hollywood ludicrously ran the lucrative franchise into the ground with four lengthy sequels, but the chemistry between Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the initial offering is genuine. It was the first sign of Pattinson's ability to reveal an unexpected intimacy in archetypal roles. Pattinson's hard-left run from his matinee-idol pedigree included not one, but two David Cronenberg films and the quiet dystopian thriller The Rover.

Set in the violent remnants of the Australian outback after the global economy collapsed, director David Michod gave Pattinson a buzzcut and youthful self-doubt as Rey, a wounded carjacker held hostage by Guy Pearce's uncompromising former soldier. It is a coming-of-age role, but with Michod's prickly intensity. The scene where Rey simply listens to a pop song with quiet yearning is sublime. In The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers, Pattinson was pitted against Willem Dafoe, a spiritual forebear.

Pattinson is the younger of two lighthouse keepers who slowly go insane from isolation. Literary allusions and black-and-white cinematography in a boxy ratio created a world in which the leads could succumb to the film's torrid undertow. Pattinson, like Dafoe, thrived. One of the pleasures of Pattinson's career is his willingness to play juicy supporting roles, or even oddball cameos.

Memorable supporting roles in The King and Tenet

In The King, a Shakespearean-inspired historical drama from Michod and Joel Edgerton, Timothee Chalamet solemnly plays the future King Henry V as an untethered youth forced to assume his destiny. Pattinson is on screen for roughly six minutes as France's crown prince, but every second is memorable as his posture and accent uncork an arrogant eccentricity. Christopher Nolan's labyrinthine science-fiction action film Tenet, where the flow of time is literally reversed again and again, follows John David Washington's unnamed Protagonist.

He shares his save-the-world mission with Pattinson's Neil, a dapper British operative who sails through the set-pieces with sangfroid and an intriguing air of suggestion. It is a Bond-coded movie, and Pattinson never overplays his hand. How would Pattinson play an iconic comic book role? By going full vigilante freak.

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Given a raise-the-roof entrance by director Matt Reeves, Pattinson's Bruce Wayne and his masked alter-ego are obsessive loners who sense that the only way to subsume their flaws is to fight those besetting the city of Gotham. Pattinson pulls off the suit and cowl's physicality; out of it, he is a compelling raw nerve, whether compiling clues or reacting to the defiant erotic charge of Zoe Kravitz's Selina.

The English-language dub of The Boy and the Heron, a gilded reverie from legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, has an all-star cast that includes Christian Bale and Florence Pugh. They do impeccable work in this period fantasy, subtle and of service, but an aurally unrecognisable Pattinson absolutely haves at it as the Grey Heron, a trickster bird that torments and entices the adolescent lead searching for his lost mother. Occasionally, Pattinson's commitment to an extreme will get him in trouble.

Career recovery and 2026 box office successes

This is not one of those moments. Just 18 months ago, box-office prognosticators thought Pattinson's career was in trouble after he starred in Mickey 17, an expensive misfire from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The science-fiction satire, set on an interstellar colonising mission led by Mark Ruffalo's Trump-like tycoon, is tonally awkward, but Pattinson gets to shine as an indentured employee who gets cloned after every gory setback.

He distinguishes his Mickey in telling ways, even if he cannot quite land the finale. A subversive take on the romantic-comedy, the first of Pattinson's 2026 successes saw him adeptly playing the foil to Zendaya as a Manhattan couple's wedding week goes off the rails. Pattinson is a hoot as Charlie, the fiance who quickly succumbs to his neuroses after his bride-to-be drops an unexpected revelation.

There is a screwball fizz to his escalating panic, and as ever, a willingness to tear away the character's comforts to serve the filmmaker's vision. If there is a hint of this comic bedevilment in Pattinson's Bond, audiences will be delighted.