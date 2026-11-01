Robert Pattinson confirmed as next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios

Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond in the first film under Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The 40-year-old actor calls the role a dream come true.

Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday. The 40-year-old British actor succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out after the 2021 movie No Time to Die.

Pattinson described being cast as a dream come true. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios. The studio took creative control of the franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. This marks a significant structural change for the series.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as Seventh James Bond in First Amazon MGM 007 Film

Denis Villeneuve To Direct New Bond

Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar nominee known for the Dune trilogy and Arrival, is set to direct the new film. The script is written by Briton Steven Knight. Villeneuve said Pattinson has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. He added, I cannot wait to begin.

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James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, Pattinson said in a statement. To be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement, Pattinson said.

I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. He referred to producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and executive producer Tanya Lapointe. The Bond franchise is based on novels by Ian Fleming. His first book, Casino Royale, was published in 1953.

The franchise made its debut in 1962 with Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as Agent 007. More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The movies have brought in more than 7 billion US dollars, or 10.3 billion Australian dollars, in global ticket sales since Dr. No. The series is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. It is about a British secret agent known for his charm, tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis shaken, not stirred.

Pattinson Brings Dune Star Power To Role

Pattinson has already had a busy 2026 with films The Odyssey, The Drama and Primetime. He will also feature in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, to be released next month. He made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. He has gone on to star in films such as The Twilight Saga, The Lost City of Z and Tenet.

He is no stranger to following other actors to play famous characters, having taken on the lead role of the caped crusader in the 2022 film The Batman. The selection involved intense competition among high-profile talent. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Nicholas Hoult were among the actors reportedly in the running. Pattinson only recently joined a list of reported contenders that included Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and One Night Only star Callum Turner.

Villeneuve addressed the rigorous selection process in a public statement. He expressed deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined the journey. He noted that they were surrounded by extraordinary talent. He confirmed that while the competition was fierce, there could only be one James Bond.

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Pascal and Heyman supported the decision. They believe Pattinson is in great hands to continue the legacy of the character. They described James Bond as one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies. The producers specifically cited Pattinson's fearlessness as an actor as a key qualification.

Producers Praise Pattinson Fearless Acting

They pointed to his self-deprecating wit as another asset. Pascal and Heyman concluded that his ability to continually reinvent himself makes him the ideal Bond for our times. Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, said: Few films carry the kind of anticipation that comes with James Bond, and we have strived to honour the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character.

We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007 and are confident he will bring something truly special to this role, Valenti said. Robert, Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya are embarking on an amazing adventure together. The official Instagram account of Britain's royal family welcomed the news. It said: Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond.

Bond Legacy Continues With New Era

Other actors who played Bond include Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. George Lazenby played the character in one movie, 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The transition signifies a complete shift in tone and leadership for the spy thriller series. The confirmation settles years of debate over Craig's successor.

Fans and industry observers are now awaiting details on the plot and release schedule for the upcoming film. Villeneuve is set to bring his distinctive visual style to the spy genre. His involvement, combined with Pattinson's star power, has generated significant anticipation. The production team is expected to move forward with development phases shortly.