Robert Pattinson Cast as Seventh James Bond in First Amazon MGM 007 Film

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the seventh James Bond, starring in the 26th film directed by Denis Villeneuve, the first under Amazon MGM after the longest hiatus in franchise history.

Robert Pattinson has been unveiled as the next James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the franchise.

The casting was announced on the official James Bond social media accounts and ends years of rampant speculation during the longest hiatus in 007 history. The 40-year-old British actor will star in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve. It comes five years after 2021's No Time to Die, the first film in Bond's 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character's death. The still-untitled Bond 26 will see 007 reborn yet again.

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Villeneuve said in a statement: We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.

Pattinson said: James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

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The film studio released a first photo of the actor in Bond's trademark tuxedo, confirming the news and saying Pattinson's casting will usher in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters. The promotional image was shared on the official 007 Instagram account. The casting comes at a pivotal juncture for the franchise. In 2022, Bond's longtime studio MGM was bought by Amazon for US$8.5 billion, or $12.6 billion.

Broccoli Relinquishes Creative Control

After haggling over next steps for 007, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of Bond in 2025. The still-untitled Bond 26 is the first Bond movie since 1962's inaugural Dr. No in which a Broccoli did not handpick the super spy. A writer has also been brought in to write the script. The 26th instalment will follow the longest absence ever for Bond.

Given that No Time to Die completed principal photography in 2019, its release delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the lull is even longer. Before Craig even departed the role, rumours and odds-making persisted nearly round-the-clock on who would follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. Pattinson only entered the Bond rumour mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role.

Pattinson Emerges as Late Contender

Others reportedly in the mix included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. Turner, Lowden and O'Connor were considered the top contenders until Pattinson emerged as a late favourite. While producers were expected to go with a young, less-proven star, they instead opted for one of the best-known actors of his generation. Pattinson, 40, is also relatively old to begin as 007.

Pattinson has demonstrated his versatility across a wide variety of roles, earning a reputation as an actor with broad enough appeal to support major blockbuster films while retaining artistic credibility with offbeat and unlikely choices. He first came to notice in 2005 as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and achieved superstardom opposite Kristen Stewart as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series.

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He appeared in films directed by David Cronenberg, Robert Eggers and Lynne Ramsay, and returned to franchise film-making with The Batman in 2022. The actor is currently in production on another iconic role. Pattinson's film credits this year include The Odyssey and Primetime. Some fans are sceptical about the new Amazon-controlled chapter for Bond.

Idris Elba, for one, has spent half his career deflecting 007 conjecture, and questions have been raised about whether the finalists, described as tall, white Brits, reflect the Bond that audiences need now. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, has vowed to uphold the franchise's legacy and usher in the next phase in the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.

Box Office Records and Franchise History

At stake is one of the most lucrative film series in Hollywood, based on Ian Fleming's series of novels. The Bond movies have grossed billions in worldwide ticket sales. Sean Connery was the first actor to play Bond on the big screen, in 1962's Dr. No. The Edinburgh-born star returned for four further films over the next five years: From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice, considered by many to be among the franchise's finest.

Bond creator Ian Fleming's preference for the role, the English actor David Niven, starred in the non-canonical Casino Royale in 1967. Australian model George Lazenby joined for one outing, 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, before Connery rejoined for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971. Roger Moore then lent the series a more ironic spin across seven films between 1973 and 1985, including The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and Octopussy.

The role then went to British actor Timothy Dalton for two films in the late 1980s. A six-year gap preceded Irish actor Pierce Brosnan's debut in 1995 in GoldenEye. He shot four films as 007 before Craig's tenure began. Craig made five Bond films in total, starting with Casino Royale in 2006.

Craig Era Box Office Success

During his tenure the franchise became a box-office record-breaker, with 2012's Skyfall alone taking $1.1bn globally. Although some Bond actors came to view the role as a yoke around their necks, it turned Craig into a household name. The British actor was not widely known before his casting and, at the time, was derided as the first blond Bond. The official James Bond films have so far made a total of $7.8bn, making the franchise the fifth highest-grossing in history.

Proceeds from merchandise and sponsorship deals are estimated to far exceed that figure.