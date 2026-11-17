Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the seventh James Bond, the first A-lister cast in the role, following Amazon's purchase of the 007 franchise. The actor reportedly beat out Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor.

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the seventh James Bond under Amazon MGM, reportedly beating out fellow Brits Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor for the iconic role.

The announcement marks the first time James Bond has been cast since Amazon paid more than 1 billion dollars for the 007 intellectual property in February last year. Film critic Luke Goodsell said Pattinson is one of the most dynamic and most interesting actors working in Hollywood. The casting brings maximum star power to the role and gives the franchise an opportunity to reinvent itself for a new audience.

Also read Denis Villeneuve set to direct new James Bond film amid fan speculation

James Bond Casting Mark First A-List Star

Goodsell noted it has been remarked that this is the first time the Bond franchise has cast a big A-Lister. Roger Moore was famous for The Saint and Pierce Brosnan was famous to some degree for Remington Steele, but this is the first time they have really gone for an A-list actor. Goodsell said the former producer Barbara Broccoli was always adamant that the actor should not be bigger than 007.

But repeating the same old playbook by casting a relative unknown would be the least interesting choice at this point, he said. Diving headlong into a major movie star, and a really interesting and slippery actor who is also a movie star, is a fascinating choice. Pattinson is no stranger to franchises.

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One of his first major roles was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, playing the dashing but doomed Cedric Diggory, whose death marks the moment the series turns much darker. He was launched to stratospheric fame in 2008 as Edward Cullen in Twilight, cementing his heart-throb status and making him a household name. A scene from that breakout film has resurfaced for its eerily prophetic nature.

Pattinson Twilight Role Echoes Bond Theme

In the 2008 vampire hit, the prom theme is Monte Carlo, with the students of Forks High School told to think gambling, tuxedos and Bond, James Bond. The camera cuts to Pattinson's Edward Cullen, who steps out of a sleek silver Volvo sporting Ray-Bans and a smirk. Despite his fame, Pattinson rallied against his handsome, alluring on-screen persona, using his countless interviews on the Twilight press junket to begin a years-long affinity for creating bizarre, fabricated stories.

In a New York Times interview, the actor revisited a 2011 interview in which he spoke extensively about watching a clown die in a little-car explosion as a kid. There was absolutely no hesitation at all in my voice, Pattinson said with a combination of pride and alarm. His reason was boredom, explaining the only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous and you go into, like, a fugue state.

Goodsell said Pattinson's career has been compelling to watch. Post Twilight, he said Pattinson and his co-star Kristen Stewart were assumed to be doomed, and both went out and said they were going to revive their careers in different ways. With five Twilight movies complete, Pattinson had the freedom to get weird. He dived into independent films, teaming up with David Cronenberg for Cosmopolis, starring in the Safdie brothers' Good Time and Robert Eggers' psychological horror The Lighthouse.

In 2020 he starred in one of his most Bond-esque roles to date, Christopher Nolan's Tenet. He even explored voice acting for the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. Goodsell said Pattinson really lets his freak flag fly and loves a weird voice. One of my favourite bits of Pattinson lore is his great lying streak in interviews, he said.

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In any other profession that might be a problem, but for an actor I think it is an exceptional skill. His smaller indie roles are exactly what make him such an exciting Bond prospect. In The Lighthouse he plays a brooding assistant lighthouse keeper who descends into a mermaid-obsessed madness. In The King he is a preening medieval royal in full freak mode.

Robert Pattinson Role Raises Batman Bond Question

In Mickey 17 he plays a bumbling employee who dies repeatedly on an ice planet. Imagine a Bond that ties in even a fraction of this kookiness. One of Pattinson's biggest recent roles has been playing Batman, begging the question of whether you can be both Bruce Wayne and James Bond. Scheduling wise, yes.

The Batman Part II has been delayed until 2028 for a variety of reasons, including industry strikes and director Matt Reeves stepping away for personal reasons. Goodsell said many people claim you cannot be Batman and James Bond, but the mark of Pattinson's talent is that he has not been defined by the Batman or by Edward Cullen. In Goodsell's view, the great thing about Pattinson is that he is so unpredictable.

He can play very serious and very grim, and he can also play very funny with a very eccentric streak. That is what is most exciting about him playing Bond, because he might do something really out of the box with the role. Every era gets the Bond they deserve or the Bond that suits the time, and Robert Pattinson is an actor that suits this era.

The news makes the 40-year-old actor the next holder of the iconic licence to kill. Some have bristled over his age, but he is clearly fit and able to lean into action. When Daniel Craig was cast as Bond, people panicked over his blonde hair and muscular physique. Now they are freaking out about Pattinson's lankier figure.

Surely it is time to accept that Bond need not fit into a set cut-out. Bond himself said as much in Fleming's 1955 novel Moonraker: the man who was only a silhouette. The good thing about a silhouette is that it leaves plenty of room for interpretation.