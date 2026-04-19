Roberts-Smith Denies War Crime Allegations, Vows to Clear His Name

Former Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith has issued his first public statement, vehemently denying allegations of murder and war crimes during his deployment in Afghanistan and stating his intention to clear his name. Roberts-Smith was recently arrested and charged with the murder or ordering the murder of five unarmed detainees. This statement comes after a defamation lawsuit he initiated against media outlets for reporting on these allegations resulted in a significant legal defeat.

In his first public statement since facing serious allegations, former Special Air Service ( SAS ) soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has categorically denied all claims of misconduct during his service in Afghanistan. The 47-year-old Victoria Cross recipient, who was arrested on April 7 and subsequently charged with the murders or the ordering of murders of five unarmed detainees between 2009 and 2012, expressed his resolve to vigorously defend his reputation.

Roberts-Smith stated, 'For the past 10 years, my family and I have been subject to a campaign to convince Australians that I've acted improperly in my service in Afghanistan.' He further articulated his personal stance on the unfolding legal proceedings, declaring, 'And while I would have preferred these charges not be brought, I will be taking this opportunity to finally clear my name.' His statement concluded with a resolute assertion of his character, noting he has 'never run from a fight in my life.' This public declaration follows Roberts-Smith's successful application for bail at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court last Friday, leading to his release from Silverwater Correctional Centre and his return to Queensland. The serious allegations against Roberts-Smith first surfaced in 2018 through reporting by Fairfax Media, now owned by Nine. The decorated soldier initiated a defamation lawsuit against these media organizations in the Federal Court, seeking to vindicate his name. However, the legal battle concluded with a significant setback for Roberts-Smith, as a judge found the accusations of murder to be true on the balance of probabilities. This judicial finding casts a long shadow over Roberts-Smith's career and reputation, amplifying the gravity of the current criminal charges he faces. The legal process ahead is expected to be protracted and complex, with both sides preparing for a substantial court case. The public statement serves as Roberts-Smith's initial rebuttal to the criminal charges, signaling his intention to fight these accusations with the same tenacity he claims to have displayed throughout his military career. The ramifications of this case extend beyond the individual, touching upon the conduct of Australian soldiers in combat zones and the scrutiny faced by those in public life. Roberts-Smith's legal team is expected to mount a robust defense against the criminal charges, which carry severe penalties. The evidence presented by the prosecution will likely focus on the testimonies and findings that led to the defamation case's outcome. Meanwhile, his supporters and those who have followed his career closely will be keenly observing the developments. The Victoria Cross, Australia's highest military honor, underscores the exceptional bravery he was recognized for, making the current allegations particularly shocking. The narrative of a decorated soldier facing such grave accusations presents a complex human and legal drama. The coming months will undoubtedly involve extensive legal maneuvering, witness testimonies, and the presentation of evidence by both the prosecution and the defense. The public's attention will remain fixed on this high-profile case as it progresses through the justice system, with the potential to set important precedents regarding accountability and the interpretation of military conduct in conflict zones. His statement today marks the beginning of a new chapter in this ongoing saga, one where he intends to confront the allegations head-on and seek a definitive resolution





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Ben Roberts-Smith SAS Afghanistan War Crimes Allegations Defamation Lawsuit

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