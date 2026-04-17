Roberts-Smith Granted Bail Amidst Complex War Crimes Trial

Decorated former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been released on bail after facing war crime charges. The judge cited anticipated delays and difficulties accessing evidence as key factors in the decision, while imposing strict conditions on Roberts-Smith's movements and communications. His family expressed support following the court appearance.

Appearing via video link at the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court, decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith was granted bail after facing five counts of war crime murder charges, specifically for the alleged killings of unarmed detainees in Afghanistan . Roberts-Smith, who sat upright with his hands on his knees and his hair neatly combed, did not react as Judge Greg Grogin delivered the decision. His release comes after 10 days in custody.

Judge Grogin acknowledged the anticipated lengthy delays of the coming trial, coupled with the challenges Roberts-Smith faced in conferring with his legal team and accessing sensitive documents from prison. These factors led the judge to conclude that the decorated former soldier should be released on bail. He stated, There is no way anyone today can predict what the outcome of the trial would be. Judge Grogin agreed that any potential risk of absconding or interfering with witnesses could be effectively managed through strict bail conditions. He issued a stern warning to Roberts-Smith, asserting that any breach of these conditions would swiftly lead to his re-incarceration. His arrest would no doubt come very swiftly and he would no doubt find himself again donned in green, Grogin declared. Roberts-Smith was accompanied in court by his parents, who have consistently defended him, and a number of supporters present in the courtroom. His father, former judge Len Roberts-Smith, will be providing the $250,000 surety. His mother, Sue Roberts-Smith, speaking to the media outside the court, reaffirmed her support for her son, stating, I love him. Trevor Stewart, a veteran and supporter who attended the proceedings, voiced criticism regarding the financial expenditure involved in bringing these criminal charges. He was following orders, Stewart commented outside court, further arguing that the investigators responsible for examining the allegations were not present during the proceedings. Roberts-Smith’s defense team had argued for his bail on the grounds of the complexity and potential delays inherent in the proceedings, including the necessity of reviewing national security documents. The prosecution of these allegations will take many, many years and have many twists and turns, his barrister Slade Howell submitted. The defense also contended that the information that would emerge from the criminal trial would significantly differ from that presented in the prolonged defamation trial initiated against this masthead. By the time all the evidence is disclosed or procured, we say a very different picture may emerge as to the strength of the case, Howell added. Roberts-Smith’s legal representatives emphasized that their client was highly likely to adhere to bail conditions, having been aware of a criminal investigation for several years and consistently returning home after international travel. Howell suggested that Roberts-Smith and his legal team should be restricted from accessing specific details about witnesses and the timing of their statements, noting that a number of witnesses were firmly aligned with the prosecution and had been granted indemnity. If the applicant was foolish enough to attempt to contact, that would be quickly reported and the applicant arrested, Howell explained. Conversely, the prosecution argued that Roberts-Smith posed a risk of failing to appear for proceedings. They highlighted his prior failure to inform authorities of a plan to relocate abroad, his use of burner phones with encrypted communication to evade law enforcement, and his contact with witnesses during the lengthy defamation trial. Barrister Simon Buchen, SC, representing the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, based the prosecution’s argument against bail on the gravely serious nature of the charges, the maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and the perceived strength of the Crown’s case. Forensic evidence, including marks on the wrists of detainees showing evidence of their detention prior to their execution, a large amount of documentation sourced from the Australian Defence Force, and evidence of conduct following the alleged five murders, the prosecution stated. Judge Grogin ultimately determined that these risks could be mitigated through bail conditions. These include restricting Roberts-Smith’s travel outside of Queensland, except for legal or medical appointments. He is also prohibited from contacting witnesses or any individuals involved in the upcoming proceedings. Roberts-Smith must surrender his passport and is limited to using only one phone and one laptop, the details of which must be provided to the police. Judge Grogin noted that Roberts-Smith had previously been subject to telephone intercepts, visual surveillance, and monitoring, which are likely to continue. Outside the Silverwater Correctional Complex, a solitary supporter of Roberts-Smith held a placard reading, Free Ben Roberts Smith, for passing traffic. The charges against Roberts-Smith stem from a five-year investigation by the Office of the Special Investigator and the Australian Federal Police, examining allegations that he executed, or ordered the execution of, five Afghan prisoners and civilians between 2009 and 2012. The testimony from witnesses will pertain to their knowledge of these allegations. The judge's decision underscores the delicate balance between ensuring justice and managing the practicalities of complex legal cases, particularly those involving national security and international allegations





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Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes Bail Afghanistan Court Proceedings

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