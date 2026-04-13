Roblox Overhauls Platform to Protect Children, Responds to Regulatory Scrutiny

Roblox is rolling out major safety updates, including age verification and content restrictions, in response to government pressure and safety concerns regarding child safety on its platform.

Roblox , the online gaming platform, is overhauling its platform in response to regulatory pressure and safety concerns, particularly regarding child safety . This initiative comes amidst scrutiny from the Australian government and a wrongful death lawsuit in the United States, highlighting the need for enhanced measures to protect young users from inappropriate content and predatory behavior. The company is introducing significant changes, including the implementation of age-estimation technology and a tiered system to manage content access based on user age, aiming to create a safer environment for its millions of users.

Beginning in late May, Roblox will globally introduce two account types: 'Roblox Kids' and 'Roblox Select.' This is a core component of Roblox's response to regulatory pressures. The platform will use facial age-estimation technology to determine a user's age, which will then determine their level of access and the types of content they can engage with. Users estimated to be under nine years old will be directed to Roblox Kids, featuring minimal or mild-rated games, with chat features disabled by default. Those aged nine to 15 will graduate to Roblox Select, which will permit access to moderate games and age-matched chat functions.

To address the issue of inaccurate age reporting, which has been historically problematic, Roblox is heavily relying on facial age-estimation scans. This initiative aims to address the shortcomings of self-reported birthdates, which have historically been easily manipulated by users. The company also plans to adopt the Australian Classification Board's age ratings later this year, further aligning its platform with established safety standards. This move is part of the company's broader strategy to enhance safety and build trust with its user base and their families.

Roblox's chief safety officer, Matt Kaufman, emphasized that these safety enhancements are a long-term strategy, not a reactive measure to regulatory pressures. The company views safety investment as a commercial accelerator, driving growth by instilling trust. To ensure safety, games eligible for the younger tiers will undergo a three-step screening process. Developers will need to complete ID verification, enable two-factor authentication, and maintain a Roblox Plus subscription. New games are first assessed by verified users over 16, whose reports and moderation signals are used to evaluate content before younger users gain access. Games featuring social hangouts, free-form drawing, or sensitive issues will be excluded from Kids and Select accounts by default.

The company has acknowledged that the AI-powered age estimation isn't perfect, with an average error margin of 1.4 years for minors, but views the system as a significant improvement over previous measures, comparing its benefits to safety features like seatbelts. The Australian eSafety commissioner has welcomed the initiative. While the investigation remains ongoing, the commission stated that it welcomes any measures that improve user safety, particularly for children.





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