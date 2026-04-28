Robotic Dogs 'Poo' AI-Generated Art in Berlin Gallery, a Commentary on Tech Billionaire Influence

Beeple's interactive installation 'Regular Animals' features robotic dogs modeled after Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other figures, creating AI-transformed images and prompting reflection on algorithmic control.

A striking and thought-provoking art installation has taken over Berlin's New National Gallery, featuring remarkably realistic robotic dogs modeled after some of the world's most influential figures.

Created by American artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), the installation, titled 'Regular Animals,' presents these canine creations – bearing the likenesses of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and even Kim Jong Un – roaming the gallery space. What sets these robotic dogs apart is their peculiar habit of 'pooing' printed images. These aren't random outputs, however.

Each image is a snapshot of the gallery's surroundings, captured by integrated cameras and then transformed by artificial intelligence to reflect the unique perspective and artistic style of the figure 'on the dog's shoulders.

' For instance, the Picasso dog generates images in a Cubist style, while Warhol's canine counterpart produces pop art-inspired prints. This unconventional artwork serves as a potent commentary on the pervasive influence of algorithms and technology platforms in shaping our perceptions of reality. Beeple explains that historically, artists like Picasso and Warhol influenced how we viewed the world through their unique artistic lenses.

Today, however, that power has shifted to tech billionaires who control the algorithms that curate our online experiences. He emphasizes the immense power these individuals wield, a power that doesn't require navigating the complexities of political systems. They can simply alter algorithms to change what information we see and don't see, a capability that demands greater scrutiny and understanding.

The exhibition's curator, Lisa Botti, highlights the importance of museums as spaces for societal reflection on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, making Beeple's work particularly relevant in the current landscape. Beeple himself is a pioneer in the digital art world, known for his 'everyday' movement of creating and posting a digital artwork daily for years. He currently ranks as the third most expensive living artist to sell at auction, following David Hockney and Jeff Koons.

The artist's previous work, 'Everydays: The First 5000 Days,' sold for a record-breaking sum at Christie's, marking a significant moment for digital art and the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The artwork was described as a critique of modern society, government, and social media, often depicting dystopian futures and featuring prominent figures.

The sale was groundbreaking as it was the first time a major auction house offered a purely digital artwork with an NFT guaranteeing its authenticity, and the payment was made using cryptocurrency. NFTs, electronic identifiers recorded on a blockchain, have gained prominence in the online collecting world, fueled by the rise of cryptocurrencies.

In a playful gesture at Art Basel 2025, Beeple even distributed the 'pooed' prints to attendees, accompanied by a humorous certificate proclaiming them '100% organic GMO-free dog shit,' some of which included QR codes leading to free NFTs, effectively allowing individuals to potentially monetize his art. This installation is not merely a display of technological prowess but a critical examination of power, perception, and the evolving relationship between art, technology, and society





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