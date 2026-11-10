Australia to Join EU Horizon Europe Research Scheme With $152 Billion Funding

Australia will sign a pact with the European Union to join the Horizon Europe research funding scheme, prompting calls for the Coalition to back the EU free trade agreement. Industry Minister Tim Ayres will finalize the agreement in Brussels.

Australia will sign a pact with the European Union to join research projects backed by more than $150 billion in funding, sparking new calls on the Coalition to vote for a free trade deal with the EU after weeks of dispute.

Industry Minister Tim Ayres will commit Australia to the Horizon Europe funding scheme in a major pledge in Brussels on Thursday. The move follows the trade deal and a defence partnership agreed to earlier this year. The program shares 93.5 billion euros, or $152 billion, for science, industry and innovation projects across EU member states and countries such as Australia that contribute money and research. Australia has promised $40 million.

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UNSW Partnering With Stuttgart University

In one example, the University of New South Wales will on Wednesday announce a joint project with the University of Stuttgart in Germany to develop new materials to generate solar power. University chiefs will back the move on Thursday in Brussels, where Ayres will finalise the agreement with European Commission counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva.

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Ayres called on the Coalition to drop its objections to the trade deal in light of the wider benefit of tighter ties with Europe on industry, defence and trade. He said the relationship was about Australia's national interest, shared strategic interest and sovereignty in a tougher world for both Europe and Australia. Horizon Europe was launched by the EU in 2021 to spur more research across member states. It later added Canada, New Zealand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and others.

The major benefits to Australia are expected to flow in the next phase of Horizon Europe funding, worth 53.5 billion euros over the next seven years and part of the broader 93.5 billion euros. The research priorities for Australia are expected to be critical minerals, computing, energy, climate, health and space. The talks in Brussels come as the EU Free Trade Agreement, unveiled in March, faces an impasse in the Senate.

Nationals Warn Against EU Free Trade Deal

The Nationals are warning against the deal, while the Liberals and Greens are yet to declare their positions. It is backed by Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Nationals leader Matt Canavan has blasted the trade deal because it includes provisions that commit Australia to the Paris Agreement on climate change and a net-zero target for emissions.

Canavan said on Sunday he would be constructive in talks with Trade Minister Don Farrell, but he stood by his rejection of the net-zero target by 2050. Ayres said the series of agreements with Europe were good for the economy and national security and should not be put in jeopardy by the Coalition.

He said you would have to have rocks in your head to oppose the EU FTA in this period, when we are in the middle of a heightened strategic contest and trade volatility. He said Australia is anchoring itself in strategic and economic-growth terms to an economy with 400 million people. He added these are absolutely crucial deals for Australia. The defence partnership, like the trade agreement, was agreed in March.

It aims to improve co-operation on defence industry initiatives, given that Europe has major defence exporters and Australia is seeking to export more high-tech defence equipment to Europe. The trade agreement has been criticised by Australian food exporters for doing too little to open up European markets, although it increases some access for beef and lamb. Ayres rejected Canavan's concern about the climate provisions in the European deal.

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He said every single agreement Australia has signed over the last 15 years has similar provisions. He said it is not a real argument and the Coalition ought to get serious and get adult. Some Liberals have pushed back at Canavan, with former cabinet minister Alex Hawke describing the Nationals' position as nutty in a party room meeting last month. Ayres arrived in the UK on Sunday for visits to advanced manufacturing centres.

Heads to Stuttgart For University Talks

He is due to travel to Stuttgart to discuss the UNSW agreement before heading to Brussels for the EU talks. Group of Eight chief executive Vicki Thomson, who represents eight major universities, said her members were investing in Horizon Europe because it would deliver benefits in research and industry.

She said Australians should ultimately feel the benefit at home: better-paid and more secure jobs, better treatments when they get sick, new technologies that make energy and essential services more efficient, and a stronger economy that can withstand global shocks. UNSW vice chancellor Attila Brungs said there would be an enormous benefit from the partnerships under Horizon Europe.

Developing Perovskite Solar Technologies With Stuttgart

He said Australia produces about 3 per cent of the world's new knowledge each year, despite representing only 0.3 per cent of the global population, which means we must connect with the other 97 per cent. The UNSW project with the University of Stuttgart will work on perovskites, a class of materials that convert sunlight into electricity, in the hope this can produce lightweight and flexible solar technologies.

This builds on the invention of the Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell solar cell at UNSW by Scientia Professor Martin Green and his team in the 1980s. Brungs said for universities like UNSW, the opportunities are immense.