Rod Wishart on Brother's 'Go Hard' Legacy, NRL Career, and Family's Ongoing Rugby League Journey

Rod Wishart discusses the profound influence of his late brother Derek's 'Go hard' mantra on his stellar rugby league career. The former Illawarra Steelers, NSW, and Australia star also reflects on his upbringing in Gerringong, playing for the Kangaroos, and the pride of his family's continued involvement in the NRL.

In a candid and emotional interview set to air on Fox League this Tuesday night, former Illawarra Steelers , New South Wales, and Australian rugby league star Rod Wishart reflects on the profound influence of his late brother Derek and the simple yet powerful mantra that shaped his distinguished career: 'Go hard'.

The interview with Jake Duke delves into Wishart's journey from his humble beginnings in the South Coast town of Gerringong to becoming a celebrated figure in representative football, exploring the legacy of family, the impact of iconic coaches, and the pride of wearing the Kangaroo jersey. Wishart, one of six children, grew up in a small two-bedroom apartment above his parents' pharmacy in Gerringong.

His older brother Derek was a foundational inspiration, providing constant encouragement with the unfiltered advice to 'Go hard' before every match. This guidance became a cornerstone of Wishart's ethos, urging him to leave nothing in the tank. Tragedy struck when Derek died suddenly at age 27 following an asthma attack during a touch football game. Rod transformed this loss into motivation, drawing strength from his brother's memory.

'He was the one guy before a game who give me some advice. It wasn't anything over the top, he'd always just say, 'Go hard'. And I've always taken that on: whatever you do, just don't leave anything in the tank. I draw a lot of inspiration about that.

From something so tragic you can try and turn it into something good.

' Beyond his brother, Wishart's formative years were enriched by Gerringong's tight-knit sporting culture and the mentorship of local hero Mick Cronin. Playing junior football for the Gerringong Lions, Wishart witnessed Cronin's ongoing connection to the town while starring for the Parramatta Eels, fueling his own aspirations.

'When Mick signed for Parramarra and played all those years at Parramatta, he was always in Gerringong. We always got to see him, and for a young kid like myself, it was always inspiring to hopefully follow in his footsteps.

' Wishart debuted for the Illawarra Steelers in 1989, choosing them over Balmain and the Gold Coast Chargers. He would play 154 first-grade games for the Steelers, becoming their all-time leading try scorer and point scorer. His representative résumé includes 22 Origin matches for New South Wales under coaches like the legendary Jack Gibson and Phil Gould, and 17 Tests for Australia.

He recalls the aura of Gibson and the man-management genius of Phil Gould, who 'just made you feel so good about yourself.

' The pinnacle for Wishart was representing Australia, where he believes he played his best football. During the 1994 Kangaroo tour, coach Bob Fulton made a pivotal change after a first-Test loss, selecting Wishart. The team responded by winning the subsequent two Tests to reclaim the Ashes.

'I feel like I played my best football playing for Australia,' Wishart said, underscoring the significance of that achievement. His professional career concluded after the 1999 NRL Grand Final, where the St George Illawarra Dragons, a merged entity born from the union of the Steelers and St George Dragons, fell to the Melbourne Storm. While initially dejected, Wishart quickly accepted the outcome, appreciating the camaraderie that developed between the two clubs during the merger.

Looking ahead, he has remained connected to the game through his family. His son Tyran Wishart debuted for the Melbourne Storm in 2022, with Rod presenting him with his jersey. Rod praised Tyran's work ethic and resilience through 'the highs and lows.

' Additionally, Rod's son-in-law Reuben Garrick excels for Manly, further intertwining the Wishart name with NRL success. 'He went through all the highs and lows and there was a few speed humps that we had to get through, a few hoops to jump through,' Rod said, reflecting on Tyran's journey. Through all his experiences, from the tragedy of Derek's passing to the triumphs on the field, Wishart's enduring message remains clear: channel inspiration into effort, and always go hard





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Rod Wishart Rugby League NRL Illawarra Steelers NSW Blues Kangaroos Gerringong Face To Face Interview Go Hard Derek Wishart Jack Gibson Phil Gould Bob Fulton St George Illawarra Dragons Family Legacy Tyran Wishart Reuben Garrick

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