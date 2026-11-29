Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's ICC trial for crimes against humanity begins Monday. The 81-year-old faces charges related to the deadly war on drugs.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to begin his trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday, marking a historic moment as the first Asian leader to face such proceedings. The 81-year-old sits in a detention cell in The Hague, Netherlands, awaiting judgment on charges of crimes against humanity linked to his controversial anti-drug campaign.

This trial represents the culmination of years of legal battles and international pressure, as Duterte becomes the most prominent figure from Asia to stand before the international tribunal. The proceedings are expected to be lengthy, with court sittings limited to four hours per day to accommodate the complexity of the case and the volume of evidence presented.

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Core Details of the ICC Charges and Proceedings

The prosecution has prepared to call approximately 100 witnesses to testify regarding the widespread and systematic attacks against civilians during the drug war era. Pre-trial judges have already determined that there are substantial grounds to believe Duterte bears responsibility for the crimes of murder and attempted murder. The court will examine 49 specific incidents that resulted in the deaths of 76 people, providing a concrete factual basis for the charges.

On the first day of the trial, the primary judicial task is to assess whether Duterte fully understands the nature of the charges against him. Following this competency check, the court will move to formal opening statements where both the prosecution and defense will outline their respective narratives and legal strategies to the judges.

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Stakeholder Positions and Defense Arguments

Duterte's defense lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, has argued in pre-trial hearings that the former leader's inflammatory rhetoric should not be equated with criminal intent. Kaufman characterized Duterte's speeches, which included boasts about slaughtering drug addicts, as merely hyperbole, bluster, and political rhetoric rather than literal commands. The defense maintains that the ex-leader should not be judged solely based on his vulgar or aggressive language used during public addresses.

Conversely, the prosecution, represented by Julian Nicholls, argues that Duterte's words were a direct reflection of state policy and action. Nicholls stated that while the tone of the former president's outbursts might have appeared jokey, the resulting violence was real and systematic. The prosecution asserts that Duterte promised to kill thousands and subsequently executed a campaign that resulted in those deaths, thereby fulfilling the criteria for crimes against humanity.

Victim Impact and Historical Context of the Drug War

The anti-drug campaign launched by Duterte, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, has been described by independent groups as a bloodbath that killed thousands, although official government figures cite a lower number. Most victims were men residing in slums or impoverished neighborhoods, with police releasing photos of bullet-ridden bodies on near-daily bases during the height of the violence.

Duterte, who served as mayor of Davao City before his presidency, earned nicknames such as The Punisher and Duterte Harry due to his merciless approach to crime. He frequently boasted of personal involvement in executions, including revealing that he had killed suspected criminals while riding a motorbike in Davao. Victims' groups and reconciliation organizations have welcomed the trial as a vital step toward justice for the families of the deceased.

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Real-World Impact and Future Legal Steps

Raul Pangalangan, chair of the Philippine Truth Commission and a former ICC judge, emphasized the symbolic weight of the trial for Filipinos. He noted that seeing Duterte transition from a strongman to an accused person in court signals that no leader stands above the law. However, Pangalangan also highlighted that the ICC trial only addresses a fraction of the atrocities, as thousands of families still seek accountability within their own country.

The trial unfolds amid unprecedented pressure on the International Criminal Court, which has historically focused on African cases but has recently expanded its jurisdiction. While the International Court of Justice handles state disputes, the ICC prosecutes individuals. Duterte may appeal any verdict, and previous ICC trials have taken more than a year to conclude. This case proceeds alongside other ICC matters involving figures like former Philippine Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa, who faced a standoff with authorities before leaving the Senate.