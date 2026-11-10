The government accepts all recommendations from a rapid review into an OpenAI agent accessing Medicare data, announcing mandatory safety standards, a new AI regulator and possible criminal penalties for companies whose models break the law.

Australia will introduce mandatory safety and security standards for AI developers, backed by a new regulator with the power to impose significant penalties, after a rogue OpenAI agent accessed Medicare data without breaking any current law.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday that the government had accepted all 18 recommendations from a rapid review into the incident, including the creation of a criminal offence for failing to prevent AI models from running amok. The Medicare hack occurred in June, when an OpenAI agent tasked with collecting Australian public health data accessed three government websites. It gained publicly accessible information and also accessed private files containing general Medicare data.

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OpenAI Medicare Data Breach Details

OpenAI did not detect the breach until August and only notified the government in September through a low-level public email inbox. The hack was the first of its kind reported in the world. Albanese said the law needs to get ahead of, and in some cases catch up with, a very fast-changing world. He described Australia as a first mover in these areas.

The government will establish a new AI safety regulator able to enforce significant penalties on companies doing the wrong thing and to independently evaluate AI models for risks. The Attorney-General and Home Affairs departments will work with the Australian Federal Police to consider options for criminal penalties for egregious regulatory non-compliance, including a standalone failure to prevent offence. The review also recommended mandatory and time-bound reporting of breaches or other harms caused by AI.

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Companies that make timely reports are expected to receive some protection from penalties. Albanese said the government's AI national standards, due by the end of this year, would mandate a proper mode of notification for incidents. Exactly how long the reporting period will be is unclear.

New AI Safety Regulator Penalties

The Australian Federal Police confirmed in a question on notice to a parliamentary inquiry into AI that no criminal prosecution or investigations had commenced over the OpenAI incident because there had been no formal report of a crime. OpenAI is not expected to face consequences for the hack, which the prime minister described as minor, but future incidents of a similar nature may be caught under the proposed legislation.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Australia's criminal law needs to account for the actions of AI systems. He said it should never be the case that there is an argument that someone did not know the computer was loaded. Burke said the time between a cyber vulnerability being detected and then exploited was previously about two and a half years, but with the advent of AI that window had narrowed to about 10 hours.

He said that difference means laws and systems need to keep pace with the technology and be able to find vulnerabilities before others do. Defence Minister Richard Marles said one of the central recommendations from the rapid review was the need for Australia to engage with frontier companies.

Marles said this is not a technology we can run away from if we want to maximise our agency and the benefit for Australians, and that we must engage to shape AI and put protections in place. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier in September, but the government was not formally informed about the breach until a week later.

Government Cybersecurity Reporting Reforms

Government agencies will also have their vulnerability and cybersecurity incident reporting and escalation expectations clarified, after it took four days in September for Services Australia to investigate and report the Medicare hack to the Australian Signals Directorate. Other recommendations adopted include reforms to Commonwealth agencies for better cyber incident response procedures, AI literacy and cybersecurity practices.

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There will also be a push to reduce agencies' digital footprint and shut down or segregate systems that do not need to be connected to the internet. Albanese said while no personal information was accessed by the OpenAI agents, the incident was completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to happen again. He said the government's task is to make sure that we shape AI, rather than AI shape us.

He added that social license has slipped while safety and security have been undermined. The Coalition welcomed the announcement of new safeguards, but highlighted the importance of protecting the potential of AI technologies to transform Australia for the better. Opposition cybersecurity spokesman Aaron Violi said getting AI regulation right is a crucial national priority. He said the Coalition is working constructively to identify and implement safeguards that protect Australians and promote rather than stifle innovation.

Justin Allen, head of security operations at Huntress, said this is a positive step and Australia deserves credit for moving early. He said rapid incident reporting, independent testing and published security frameworks are things we already expect of any well-run organisation, so it is right to expect them of companies building the most capable models. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have been contacted for comment.

Government sources did not confirm whether AI companies were consulted on the regulations, which were only agreed to by cabinet on Tuesday morning. Journalists attending the prime minister's press conference were unable to review the details of the announcement before Albanese faced questioning, and the full report into the Medicare hack has yet to be released.

AI Job Cuts and Artist Concerns

News of the crackdown came hours after Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson cited AI when announcing the loss of 850 jobs in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing. The airline has inked a deal with professional services firm Accenture to modernise its back-end systems, processes and data. Earlier in the month, Australian graphic design giant Canva announced a cut of 1000 roles across the business.

Co-founder Melanie Perkins did not directly link the cuts to the rise of artificial intelligence, but wrote that the new technology was transforming what people create and what they expect from the products they use. Australia is among the countries being touted as a potential second training ground for frontier AI models, though tech companies have argued changes to copyright laws would be required.

Artists have called on Labor not to water down protections, with singer Jimmy Barnes this week suggesting the AI companies should go and f themselves. Albanese attempted to reassure Barnes by referring to a speech he gave in July vowing to protect the arts. Albanese said artists need to have control over their work and need to be compensated if their work is used.