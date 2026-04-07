Rohan Dennis Issues Statement After Suspended Sentence Over Wife's Death

Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis releases a public statement following his suspended sentence in the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. The statement addresses the incident, his feelings, and media portrayals.

Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis has released his first public statement following the suspended sentence he received in connection with the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins . The incident, which occurred in December 2023, resulted in Ms. Hoskins' death after she was struck by a Volkswagen Amarok Highline ute. The event took place on Avenel Gardens Rd, Medindie, with Dennis at the wheel.

He had previously pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of creating the likelihood of harm relating to the tragic incident. Dennis issued a detailed four-page statement on social media on Monday evening, expressing his sorrow and stating that he never intended to cause harm to his wife. \In his statement, Dennis unequivocally stated that the death was an accident, reiterating his deep love for Melissa. He emphasized that the thought of physical aggression had never crossed his mind in their disagreements. Dennis directly addressed media portrayals that suggested he was a husband who abused his wife, strongly rejecting these claims. He affirmed his unwavering stance against any form of abuse towards women, especially towards the woman who gave birth to his children. The events leading to the tragedy unfolded after an argument concerning a kitchen renovation. Following the disagreement, Dennis reportedly drove away from their Adelaide home in the family's Volkswagen Amarok. Ms. Hoskins attempted to stop him, and tragically ended up being struck by the vehicle. The court heard that Ms. Hoskins ran outside to stop her husband from driving away. She launched herself onto the bonnet of the car as it drove behind the property at approximately 20 km/h. Dennis then pulled into Avenel Gardens Rd, where Ms. Hoskins dismounted the bonnet and grabbed the driver’s side door. She then tripped and was dragged underneath the car, sustaining critical injuries. She was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries at the age of 32. The court acknowledged that Dennis had disregarded his wife’s safety but determined he was not directly responsible for her death. He received a sentence of one year and four months imprisonment, but this was suspended. He was instead placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, and his driving license was suspended for a period of five years.\Rohan Dennis and Melissa Hoskins had been married since 2018 and shared two children. Both were accomplished Olympic cyclists. Dennis represented Australia in the 2012 London Olympics, securing a silver medal in the team pursuit. He also achieved consecutive world titles at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in 2010 and 2011. Ms. Hoskins also competed in the 2012 London Olympics, representing Australia in the track cycling team pursuit, where the team finished fourth. She continued her Olympic career, competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics before retiring in 2017. The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile status of both individuals within the sporting world, and the tragic circumstances of Ms. Hoskins’ death. The legal proceedings and subsequent sentencing have sparked a wider discussion about domestic relationships and responsibility, with the public keenly following the developments and Dennis's response. The suspended sentence and the ongoing impact on Dennis's life, including the loss of his driving license, highlight the gravity of the situation and the consequences of the events that transpired in December 2023. The good behaviour bond underscores the court's assessment of the situation and its focus on preventing similar incidents in the future





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Rohan Dennis Melissa Hoskins Suspended Sentence Cycling Accident

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