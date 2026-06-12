Rohan Dennis Reportedly Caught Driving While Disqualified

Former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis has been reported for driving while disqualified, according to the ABC. Dennis was banned from driving for five years as part of his sentence for an aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm over his wife Melissa Hoskins's death in 2023. The incident occurred in December 2023, and it is understood that Dennis was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife before her death. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is expected that Dennis will face further charges related to the incident.

The ABC understands Rohan Dennis has been reported for driving while disqualified on Thursday. Rohan Dennis was banned from driving for five years as part of his sentence for an aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm over his wife Melissa Hoskins 's death in 2023.

Police say the accused man's car has been impounded and he will appear in court at a later date. The ABC understands former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis has been reported for driving while disqualified. In a statement, SA Police said they apprehended a 36-year-old Medindie man just after 4pm on Thursday, after observing him driving a vehicle with two children as passengers.

They said the man's vehicle had been impounded for 28 days and he would be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. Dennis was handed a 17-month prison term - but that sentence was suspended on a two-year good-behaviour bond. Rohan Dennis retired from professional cycling in 2023 after a stellar road and track cycling career.

As part of his sentence, Dennis was also banned from driving for five years due to the aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm over his wife's death. The incident occurred in December 2023, and it is understood that Dennis was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Melissa Hoskins, before her death. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is expected that Dennis will face further charges related to the incident.

The incident has shocked the cycling community, with many of Dennis's former teammates and rivals expressing their shock and sadness at the news. The cycling community is still reeling from the news of Dennis's involvement in the incident, and many are calling for greater support for athletes struggling with mental health issues. The incident has also raised questions about the level of support provided to athletes dealing with domestic disputes and mental health issues.

The cycling community is coming together to support Dennis and his family during this difficult time, and many are urging people to respect their privacy and allow them to grieve in peace. As the investigation into the incident continues, the cycling community is waiting with bated breath to see what the outcome will be. The incident has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, and many are left wondering how something like this could happen.

The police investigation is ongoing, and it is expected that Dennis will face further charges related to the incident. The cycling community is still trying to come to terms with the news, and many are calling for greater support for athletes struggling with mental health issues. The incident has also raised questions about the level of support provided to athletes dealing with domestic disputes and mental health issues.

As the investigation continues, the cycling community is waiting with bated breath to see what the outcome will be. The incident has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, and many are left wondering how something like this could happen. The police investigation is ongoing, and it is expected that Dennis will face further charges related to the incident.

The cycling community is still trying to come to terms with the news, and many are calling for greater support for athletes struggling with mental health issues





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Rohan Dennis Driving While Disqualified Melissa Hoskins Cycling Community Domestic Dispute

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