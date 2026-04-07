Rohingya Refugees Face Return to Toxic Cooking as Aid Funding Dwindles

The Rohingya refugee community in Bangladesh faces a crisis as cuts in international aid threaten the supply of cooking fuel, forcing them to resort to dangerous cooking methods. The situation highlights the urgent need for renewed funding to prevent a humanitarian disaster and environmental damage.

Ajas Khan, a Rohingya refugee from Rakhine state, Myanmar , recounts the challenges faced by his community in the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh . Before the provision of liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG ) across the camps, Rohingya refugees were forced to cook using hazardous materials such as plastic bags, donated clothes, and firewood.

This practice not only led to significant health risks and environmental damage through deforestation but also deprived children of their education as they were compelled to collect firewood. The introduction of LPG in 2018 by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration offered a solution to these problems. It improved the food security of the refugees, protected the local forests, and allowed children to return to school. However, with international aid funding tightening, the supply of cooking fuel is once again faltering. The US, the largest donor to the Rohingya Joint Response Plan, reduced its contributions, leading to a shortage of LPG. \This funding cut threatens to force the Rohingya back to unsustainable cooking methods, reversing the progress made in recent years. Without immediate financial support, the refugees face a return to cooking over toxic flames or scavenging for firewood. The consequences of inadequate funding extend beyond immediate survival. The Rohingya are prohibited from working or pursuing higher education in Bangladesh, making them heavily reliant on aid for their basic needs. Though alternative fuel sources like electricity or biogas are considered, restoring the LPG program remains the most practical solution due to infrastructure limitations in the camps. While countries like China and South Korea have stepped in to provide assistance, their contributions only cover a fraction of the total refugee population. Therefore, restoring LPG distribution is critical to prevent further environmental damage and health risks. The long-term costs of neglecting the Rohingya refugees are far greater than the immediate investment needed to ensure their survival and well-being. The financial impact of the funding cuts extends much further than how much money it saves at the moment. The funds cut last year have disrupted the already fragile natural and social environment, drastically increasing the cost of restoring stability later. While crises and catastrophes have become normal for Rohingya refugees, the reduction in humanitarian aid creates a new instability that could cost lives. Emergencies such as bad weather or challenging economic conditions are inevitable. “Shocks are always going to hit people on the ground hard,” said Joe Phillips, a country director at Amideast, a US development charity, “but as donor funding does dry up … when there are shocks, the shocks are going to be worse.” For the Rohingya, whether funding remains dry will determine how hard future shocks will strike. The reduction in aid not only threatens their survival but also undermines the progress made in areas of environmental sustainability and education. \The situation is made worse by the fact that Rohingya are prohibited from work or higher education in Bangladesh, further increasing their reliance on aid. The need for continued support is crucial. The lack of funding exacerbates the already dire conditions in the camps. The implications of these cuts are far-reaching, encompassing environmental degradation, health risks, and educational setbacks. The return to using firewood and other hazardous materials for cooking poses significant threats to the health of the refugees, including respiratory problems and other illnesses. Deforestation further contributes to environmental degradation, impacting the local ecosystem and potentially leading to conflicts with the host community. The situation underscores the urgent need for sustained international support to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The international community must reaffirm its commitment to the Rohingya refugees by ensuring adequate funding for essential services, including cooking fuel. This financial assistance is not just an act of charity, but an investment in stability and the future well-being of the Rohingya community. The long-term consequences of failing to provide adequate aid will be far greater than the cost of providing the needed assistance now, emphasizing the moral and economic imperatives for immediate action





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