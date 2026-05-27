Roland Garros Heat Crisis: Player Collapses Amid Extreme Paris Temperatures

A severe heatwave at the 2024 French Open has led to a dangerous on-court medical emergency involving Jakub Mensik, sparking debate over tournament safety protocols and player welfare in extreme conditions.

The 2024 French Open at Roland Garros has been grappling with unprecedented heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring to 32 degrees Celsius in Paris. The extreme weather has already taken a severe toll on players, with young Czech star Jakub Mensik becoming the most dramatic victim.

After a grueling 4-hour and 41-minute five-set victory over Mariano Navone, Mensik collapsed with full-body cramps immediately following his win. He was seen writhing in agony on the court before being wheeled away by paramedics. The incident occurred in front of stunned spectators at Court 6, highlighting the dangerous conditions. Mensik, the 26th seed, was scheduled to face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the third round but his participation is now in serious doubt.

His comments underscored the absurdity of playing in such conditions, noting the lack of adequate cooling opportunities during changeovers and the inability of ball kids to provide towels.

"It's insane to play in this weather and especially, you know, in front of the sun. I mean, to be there for more than four and a half hours, that's just insane," he stated. The cumulative effect of the heat over five consecutive days has been described as increasingly brutal by numerous players. Australian veteran James Duckworth, who was playing on Court 7 at the time of Mensik's evacuation, witnessed the chaos as officials cleared the stands.

The meteorological situation is exceptionally severe, with Meteo-France reporting that 352 French towns recorded their highest-ever May temperatures on Monday, and 31 departments were on high-temperature alert. The heat has only intensified since then. Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic have joined the conversation, suggesting that tournament organizers should be prepared to postpone matches when conditions become dangerously extreme.

Djokovic referenced previous years where play was delayed for hours until heat indexes dropped, arguing that with the numerous courts at a Grand Slam, rescheduling is feasible. He questioned the logic of matches finishing after midnight during extreme heat, proposing that such days call for exceptional measures.

"I think that's fair. Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn't be an issue, generally, because we have so many courts, big courts. You can play the matches. You can reschedule then some other courts and have still the crowd in the stadium and everything," he said.

Daria Kasatkina, another top player, expressed her mental and physical struggle with the forecast, noting that even during matches, focus can dramatically wane due to the heat.

"When you see the conditions for your next match, you are mentally preparing for that. Then physically it still can be very, very tough. During even our match you could see that both of us were going up and down, you know? You can suddenly just get out of the bench and feel that your focus dropped," she explained.

The physical dangers were further evidenced by Norwegian star Casper Ruud, who became severely dizzy during his first-round match, losing the fourth set 6-0. Ruud compared the feeling to a previous experience in Washington DC where he was forced to retire, describing himself as walking "like a zombie.

" While Australian players like Duckworth noted that the Parisian heat does not compare to a Brisbane summer, the combination of high humidity, sun exposure, and the length of matches is creating a uniquely challenging environment at this Roland Garros. The incident involving Mensik has intensified the debate over player safety protocols and the responsibility of Grand Slam organizers to adapt to increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

With the tournament only at the second-round stage, concerns are mounting about the long-term health implications for competitors enduring such conditions over the next two weeks





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French Open Roland Garros Heatwave Tennis Player Safety Jakub Mensik Novak Djokovic Extreme Weather Cramps Grand Slam

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