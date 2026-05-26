Romanian man jailed for role in global 'distraction fraud' operation

A Romanian man has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his role in a global 'distraction fraud' operation that targeted elderly Australian shoppers.

A Romanian man has been jailed for his role in a global ' distraction fraud ' operation that fleeced tens of thousands of dollars from elderly Australian shoppers.

Vasile Bombonel, 38, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 25 offences related to 13 victims aged between 55 and 90. Bombonel, who was in Australia illegally, targeted his victims at shopping centres in Sydney, the Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Highlands, and the Mid North Coast between March 3 and March 23.

Court documents stated Bombonel was involved in a transnational fraud syndicate, but little was known about his international associates other than that they are subject to arrest warrants worldwide. As part of the operation, Bombonel would approach shoppers in supermarkets or near ATMs, claiming they had dropped cash or their wallet. As they checked their belongings, an unidentified associate would snatch the victim's cards and flee.

On one occasion, Bombonel's associate struck up a conversation with a 75-year-old woman who was loading shopping into her car boot at the Corrimal Coles car park on the afternoon of March 4. While she was distracted, Bombonel opened the driver's door and stole the woman's bank card before making four ATM withdrawals, totalling $764. On another occasion in March, Bombonel nudged a 73-year-old woman from behind at a Fairy Meadow supermarket, causing her handbag to fall off her shoulder.

She realised her bank card was missing after she retrieved her bag from the ground, later discovering $1,550 in withdrawals had been made at ATMs across Wollongong. Bombonel also approached a 78-year-old woman at Coles in Vincentia, claiming she dropped three $5 notes and insisting he help her by placing them in her wallet. He discreetly stole her bank card, which was later used to purchase $1,744 worth of items and withdraw $1,400 from an ATM.

Bombonel stole a total of $27,493 from his 13 victims, and flew to Queensland after his crimes in New South Wales. Court documents showed investigators caught him by tracking CCTV footage, mobile phone records, travel records, identifying vehicles of interest, and repeat offending using the same distraction techniques. Appearing in court from Cessnock jail, Bombonel listened to proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.

Local Court Judge Michael Love imposed a jail term of three years and four months, with a non-parole period of two years and six months





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Vasile Bombonel Distraction Fraud Romanian Man Jail Sentence Elderly Shoppers

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