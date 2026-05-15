Romantic and electoral intrigues in the annexe

This text describes a political controversy that unfolded in the annexe, a purpose-built hotel for MPs, attached to parliament house. It revolves around the claims and counter-claims about the romantic lives of ministers and MPs, specifically between sport and Olympics minister Tim Mander and child safety minister Amanda Camm, and allegations of electoral fraud involving Mander.

In the late 1970s, former premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen built the annexe, a purpose-built hotel for MPs, attached to parliament house. Rumors of romantic links between politicians, particularly between sport and Olympics minister Tim Mander and child safety minister Amanda Camm , emerged in the annexe.

Their relationship was initially considered a private matter, but it became a subject of controversy when allegations of potential electoral fraud involving Mander surfaced. The Labor state secretary raised concerns about the validity of Mander's voter enrolment, suggesting a potential conflict of interest. When parliament resumed, the deputy premier threatened to reveal further information about Mander and other Labor MPs, naming five in the process.

The issue is about the disclosure of relationships that might pose a conflict of interest and the public's right to know. Labor and the opposition have differing views on how far this should go, with one Labor MP stating that it raised questions about the integrity of the political system, while the deputy opposition leader countered this, saying it was a test of leadership





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Annexe Purpose-Built Hotel Mander Camm Political Controversy Electoral Fraud Romantic Relationship Collegiality

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