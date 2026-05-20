Ron Shinnick Resigns as Cohutta Mayor Amid Political Spat, Police Force Dismissal

Ron Shinnick, the mayor of Cohutta, a town in Tennessee, resigned on 15 May amid a political spat involving his wife and the police force. Shinnick dismissed the police chief and 10 officers on 6 May, leading to the dissolution of the department. The town council later reinstated the police force after an emergency meeting on 8 May. Shinnick's eventual resignation letter cited 'health concerns' faced by family members outside Cohutta as the reason for his decision. The town council will detail plans for an interim mayor at a Wednesday meeting.

Ron Shinnick , the mayor of Cohutta , a town in Tennessee , resigned on 15 May amid a political spat involving his wife and the police force.

Shinnick dismissed the police chief and 10 officers on 6 May, leading to the dissolution of the department. The town council later reinstated the police force after an emergency meeting on 8 May. Shinnick's eventual resignation letter cited 'health concerns' faced by family members outside Cohutta as the reason for his decision. The town council will detail plans for an interim mayor at a Wednesday meeting





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Cohutta Tennessee Ron Shinnick Police Force Dismissal Resignation Letter Health Concerns Town Council Interim Mayor

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