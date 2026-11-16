Ronaldinho plays first half for Ravenna in 2-0 win over Forli at age 46

Ronaldinho made his return to professional football in Italy, playing 45 minutes for Serie C club Ravenna in a 2-0 local derby win over Forli. The 46-year-old helped set up Giulio Donati's opening goal and hinted more appearances could follow.

Ronaldinho played 45 minutes on his return to professional football in Italy as Ravenna beat local rivals Forli 2-0. The 46-year-old Brazil great started for the Serie C side five months after announcing in June that he had signed for the club.

It was his first appearance at club level since 2015 for Rio-based side Fluminense, 11 years after he appeared to have brought his illustrious career to a close. He wore the No 10 shirt and entered the stadium to great fanfare. The 5,000-capacity Stadio Bruno Benelli added a temporary 1,800-capacity stand, dubbed R10, for the occasion. Flares and smoke bombs were let off in the stands while Andrea Bocelli's Con Te Partiro blasted out of the stadium's speakers.

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Ronaldinho Returns to Italian Football

Ronaldinho received a warm welcome for the local derby. He failed to add to his goal tally, showing some nice touches and playing a role in helping Giulio Donati score Ravenna's opening goal in the first half. He was unable to create a sight of goal for himself. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged the Ravenna fans at the end of the first half.

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He was replaced by Matteo Maggio when the teams returned after the break. He celebrated enthusiastically with Donati and his teammates after the opening goal. While the trademark acceleration has faded with age and grey hairs have sprouted, he looked comfortable linking up play with his assured touch or whipping in crosses. Ronaldinho, who has also become a shareholder in the club, hinted there could be more appearances to come.

He told Sky Italia: It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. Is this my last one? I don't know. If the president keeps calling me, I will come back.

Rivaldo Quotes and Club Ambitions

It is always a pleasure. I told the president, if he needs me, then I will be here. He added: It was lovely to be here, playing, having the buildup in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life.

Ravenna have not played in Serie B since 2008. They are second in their regional group in Serie C and came into the weekend's fixtures six points behind the leaders, Spezia. Ravenna are seeking promotion from their group in the third tier Serie C, which is geographically split into three sets. The club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

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Past Career and Club Background

It is effectively Ronaldinho's second spell in Italy, albeit at a much lower level, after three seasons with AC Milan from 2008 to 2011, where he won one Serie A title. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in a trophy-laden career that included the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the 2005 Ballon d'Or award.

He scored 94 goals in 207 matches for Barcelona, where in his best club spell he played alongside the emerging soccer great Lionel Messi, and 33 times in 97 games for Brazil. Ronaldinho also played for Brazilian sides Gremio, Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro, and for Queretaro in Mexico.