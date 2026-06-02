Roni Horn's 'Seizure of Hope' Explores Paralyzing Hope Amidst Political Downfall

Artist Roni Horn discusses her new London exhibition Seizure of Hope at Hauser and Wirth, inspired by a comedy routine phrase that captured the feeling of an endless silent scream. The show features 80 drawings reiterating I am paralysed with hope and a cast glass cube titled after Brecht, embodying ambiguity and resilience in the face of personal and political turmoil, including a recent incident where she was removed from a flight.

An endless silent scream feeling. artist Roni Horn on horror hope and landing in a lake in Iceland. She's famous for sculptures that seem both solid and liquid.

Now she has created a show amidst the downfall of America inspired by a phrase from a comedy routine that came to obsess her. 70 was removed from her flight just before takeoff from the US to Germany. A male steward was so irritated when he asked her to adjust her seat and she politely refused to move it any further since it was already as upright as she could get it that he had the flight stopped and Horn was escorted off where she gave a report to stunned police.

I was in business class just for context she says. The artist and writer went back home to the island on Maine where she lives and cancelled the first part of her European trip. That was two weeks ago.

Then she flew directly to London in time for her first solo exhibition here in a decade Seizure of Hope at Hauser and Wirth. Horn rarely answers questions directly she likes ambiguity. I think she's telling the story not because it's good for my image as she jokes characteristic of her quietly subversive rebellious attitude but because it reveals something of how she experiences the world as an androgynous person who doesn't fit in a box especially in Trump's America.

Horn's art is like this serenely anti-authoritarian revelling in the absurd and the contradictory. The unpindownable nature of her work playful in form and mutable in materials including photography drawing sculpture and film is where it gets its vitality. It has a presence without ostentation much like Horn herself.

Stepping into the gallery on Savile Row at first it doesn't look like much 80 drawings rendered in very very soft graphite pencil with wax pencil reiterate the same handwritten phrase I am paralysed with hope. What you notice as well as the words which create an echo around the spartan room is the spaces in between the frames uneven gaps lacunae ellipses where meaning slips and falters.

Last night Horn was left here alone and switched some of the frames around at the last moment. It's all intuitive she says of the meticulous installation. Things do have their scale though that's been heavily distorted in contemporary culture where bigger is better. This feels like a significant number but it isn't wallpaper.

Mirroring doubling and repetition are constants in Horn's work. These drawings are mired in midnight madness. She describes them to me as an endless silent scream feeling. I've lost a lot of friends and one of the things that comes up a lot when you're very ill is that the last thing to go is hope.

This is the reason why after she'd heard it in comedian Maria Bamford's routine in 2020 she became so attached to the phrase I am paralysed with hope. It started around the time of the political downfall of America Horn says. I'd come home at night and this quote stuck with me I couldn't it off me.

It was like that scene in Alien when the Facehugger gets stuck to John Hurt's face it feels like there's a little bit of horror. Every evening I would have to do this work even if there was something else going on. There was a point when I thought I needed to move on but I was never ready to move on.

The phrase has appeared in previous works including LOG an epic conceptual diary made over 14 months during lockdown. It was also the title of her exhibition at Centro Botin in 2023. The drawings are smudged in places making them feel urgent and the style varies I was always told my handwriting was atrocious Horn tells me. Banks would ask me for multiple signatures just to make sure they have it covered.

In the room with the drawings there's also a solid cast glass sculpture Horn has been making them since the 1990s that resembles a very large ice cube clear and square. Its title is cribbed from Bertolt Brecht What Happens to the Hole When the Cheese is Gone? I loved the idea of this hole that disappears Horn laughs. The title is intended as a gentle positioning for the work which could really mean anything and that's what Horn wants.

The cube catches the shadows and the light changing constantly while never moving. The works are made by pouring molten glass into a mould which hardens slowly over months and the top is fire-polished the final piece is in fact an ambiguous state too glass being a liquid that appears solid. It's the perfect articulation of Horn's insistence on staying in the unknown and the in-between.

We linger on the sculpture the title she explains is a nudge not a sledgehammer it doesn't have anything to do with the work but I'm not fighting it actively I could dry it out to a crisp and just call it untitled but humour is very important to me. She says critics have tended to overlook this aspect of her work.

The artist's experience of being removed from a flight serves as a poignant entry point into broader themes of identity resistance and the absurdities of contemporary life. Horn's exhibition Seizure of Hope at Hauser and Wirth in London delves into the emotional landscape shaped by personal and political turbulence. The central motif the phrase I am paralysed with hope recurs across drawings and a glass sculpture embodying a state of suspended tension between despair and optimism.

Through materials that challenge perception glass that appears solid yet is technically liquid Horn embraces ambiguity and the in-between. Her work reflects a quietly subversive stance against authoritarian impulses and a deep engagement with the transformative power of repetition and subtle variation. Humour and horror intertwine as the artist navigates grief loss and the perpetual search for meaning in an increasingly divisive world.

The show stands as a testament to Horn's unwavering commitment to exploring the margins where definitions blur and where hope despite its paralyzing weight persists as a vital force





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