Roosters' disappointing loss to Storm raises concerns about consistency

The Roosters suffered a disappointing loss to the Storm, with coach Robinson expressing frustration over the team's defensive effort and lack of respect for the ball. Despite having six Origin players back from Wednesday's series opener, Robinson refused to accept that the team's error-prone showing was due to fatigue.

The Roosters suffered a disappointing loss to the Storm , with coach Robinson expressing frustration over the team's defensive effort and lack of respect for the ball .

Despite having six Origin players back from Wednesday's series opener, Robinson refused to accept that the team's error-prone showing was due to fatigue. Captain James Tedesco also supported Robinson's assessment, stating that the team 'didn't respect the ball enough' and gave the Storm 'too many opportunities'. The loss is the Roosters' second in a row, following a defeat to North Queensland, and has raised concerns about the team's consistency.

Coach Robinson has shut down any suggestions of personnel changes, instead emphasizing the need for improvement and a return to the team's desired style of play. The Roosters have six days to turn things around before their next match





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Roosters Storm Consistency Defensive Effort Lack Of Respect For The Ball

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