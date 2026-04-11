Roosters Grind Out Victory Against Sharks in Perth Comeback

The Sydney Roosters overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Cronulla Sharks 34-22 at Optus Stadium, Perth. Despite a mixed performance marked by errors, the Roosters were able to secure the win with a comeback fueled by the return of key players and a gritty performance.

The Sydney Roosters secured their third win of the season, a hard-fought 34-22 victory over the Cronulla Sharks at Optus Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The match, played on the unforgiving Perth turf, saw the Roosters overcome a significant 16-point deficit, fueled by the return of key players Spencer Leniu and Victor Radley , who added a much-needed boost to the team.

Despite a shaky first half marked by numerous errors, with a completion rate of a mere 67 percent, the Roosters demonstrated resilience, battling back to secure a crucial win. This victory was particularly important after a mixed start to the season and coming off the bye week, highlighting the team’s ability to grind out a result even when not performing at their best. The grit and determination displayed were a testament to the team’s spirit as they clawed their way back into contention, ultimately sealing the win. The match highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport, with momentum shifts and individual brilliance shaping the outcome.\Key to the Roosters’ comeback was the performance of Daly Cherry-Evans, whose game on Saturday mirrored the Roosters’ season: a blend of exceptional plays interspersed with moments of frustration. Cherry-Evans, though occasionally inconsistent, played a crucial role in igniting the Roosters' comeback, scoring a vital try early in the second half. This score, following a determined one-on-one strip from Connor Watson on Nicho Hynes, shifted the momentum in the Roosters' favor and cut the Sharks’ lead to just four points. The veteran halfback also displayed moments of less-than-perfect execution, including a poorly weighted kick that handed possession back to Cronulla. Sam Walker, the young halfback, showed flashes of brilliance, including setting up the Tricolours' opening try with a well-executed play on the left edge. The synergy between Cherry-Evans and Walker, however, is still a work in progress, with their combination showing promise but also room for further development. The supporting cast also contributed significantly, with Hugo Savala stepping up in the unfamiliar position of left centre and delivering a crucial no-look pass that led to an equalizer. Daniel Tupou's performance, including a try off a cross-field kick from Walker, further bolstered the Roosters’ attack.\In the final moments of the game, with the scoreline still delicately balanced, it was Victor Radley who stepped up, scoring with just three minutes remaining to put the match beyond Cronulla’s reach. This was Radley's first game of the season, a triumphant return after a lengthy suspension. This decisive moment, coming from the boot of Daly Cherry-Evans after a Cronulla error, effectively sealed the Roosters' victory. The Roosters' success was also influenced by a dip in Cronulla's performance, with errors creeping into their game in the second half. Ultimately, the Roosters' win was a result of their tenacity and ability to capitalise on the Sharks' mistakes, rather than a flawless display of their own capabilities. The match underscored the importance of resilience, teamwork, and the ability to adapt to challenging circumstances. The victory highlighted the critical role of key players returning from injury and suspension, and the importance of adapting to unfavorable playing conditions





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Roosters Sharks NRL Rugby League Comeback Victor Radley Daly Cherry-Evans Sam Walker Optus Stadium

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Roosters Overcome Sharks in Gritty Comeback VictoryThe Sydney Roosters secured a hard-fought victory against the Cronulla Sharks at Optus Stadium, overcoming a 16-point deficit to win 34-22. The match was marked by errors, comeback performances, and key contributions from returning players, highlighting the Roosters' resilience and adaptability.

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