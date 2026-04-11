Roosters Overcome Sharks in Gritty Comeback Victory

The Sydney Roosters secured a hard-fought victory against the Cronulla Sharks at Optus Stadium, overcoming a 16-point deficit to win 34-22. The match was marked by errors, comeback performances, and key contributions from returning players, highlighting the Roosters' resilience and adaptability.

Trent Robinson's Roosters secured their third win of the season, a hard-fought 34-22 comeback victory against Cronulla at Optus Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The match, played on the unforgiving Perth turf, saw the Roosters welcome back key players Spencer Leniu and Victor Radley , bolstering their lineup.

Despite a shaky first half marred by numerous errors, the Tricolours managed to overcome a significant 16-point deficit, demonstrating resilience and grit against a fast-paced Cronulla attack on a quick surface. The win, however, was far from flawless. The Roosters' completion rate in the first half was a meager 67 percent, highlighting the struggles they faced. Nevertheless, it exemplified the art of winning ugly, as the Roosters fought tooth and nail for a much-needed victory following a mixed start to the season and the advantage of the bye week. The comeback was particularly sweet, coming against a strong opponent and showcasing the team's ability to adapt and persevere under pressure.\The defining moment of the game arrived with three minutes remaining, as Victor Radley, returning from a ten-game suspension, crossed the try line, effectively sealing the win. This pivotal score highlighted Radley's importance to the team and his determination to contribute despite the recent setbacks. The game-winning play began with a misstep from Cronulla fullback Will Kennedy, who failed to handle a kick from the veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans. Cherry-Evans's performance mirrored the Roosters' season: a mix of brilliant flashes and moments of frustration. His partnership with the young halfback Sam Walker is still developing, as evidenced by some inconsistencies during the match. Cherry-Evans did manage to score the first try after halftime, keeping the Roosters in contention after Connor Watson stripped Nicho Hynes, shifting the momentum in their favor and reducing the gap to just four points. However, a poorly weighted kick earlier in the game allowed Cronulla to gain advantage with a seven-tackle set. On the positive side, Cherry-Evans's vision and experience shone through at times, providing crucial plays to keep his team in the contest and eventually lead them to victory. The Roosters' victory showed their capacity to find an answer, even when things are not going according to plan. \Ultimately, the Roosters' victory was a testament to both their resilience and Cronulla's second-half struggles. The Sharks were undone by errors and a decline in performance. Sam Walker had his moments of brilliance, including scoring the Tricolours' opening try. The combination of Walker and former teammate Hugo Savala proved effective. Savala's presence at left center was a particular bright spot, especially considering he was playing a position he had never played in the NRL or reserve grade before, with the usual center Billy Smith out injured. Savala's contribution included a no-look catch and pass to Daniel Tupou, leading to the equalizer with 13 minutes left. Walker's foresight also led to a fantastic cross-field kick that allowed Tupou to score a try. The match was not a display of perfect performance from either side, but the Roosters managed to capitalize on the Sharks' errors and find ways to score. This crucial win demonstrates the Roosters' capacity to fight hard, adapt on the fly, and show resilience under pressure. The team is now starting to show its potential. The victory was a morale booster, indicating that the team can perform even when not at its best. They now look forward to building on this momentum as the season progresses, with players coming back and settling into their roles on the field. The match was a clear reminder that mental strength, composure, and adaptability can turn the tide in the toughest of situations





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