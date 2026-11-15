Roosters to Tour Compton with NRL Trophy in LAPD Project Blue Partnership

The Sydney Roosters will celebrate their NRL title by taking the premiership trophy to Compton in Los Angeles, working with the LAPD on Project Blue before heading to Las Vegas.

The Sydney Roosters are heading straight into the mean streets of Compton in Los Angeles, and they are taking the NRL premiership trophy with them.

Roosters Join LAPD Project Blue Initiative

The trip, organised by the club to celebrate their title, will ultimately take the players to Las Vegas, but it has a serious side. Next week the Roosters will visit Los Angeles, where they will work with the LAPD on Project Blue. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Lakers are also involved in that initiative, but the Roosters are getting hands-on in a way no other sporting team has.

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The players will take to the streets in an area notorious for crime. The neighbourhoods they will visit are violent. It is quite a cultural move for a club often seen as a latte-sipping team of high-fliers. The Roosters will head directly to St Albert the Great Middle School in Compton.

There they will attend the school assembly, walk the classroom corridors, and then years six to eight will spend the rest of the morning attending a rugby league clinic. The kids will meet the premiership players and get photos with the premiership trophy before they break at lunchtime for their Thanksgiving holiday week. The group is also looking to tour one of the LAPD local police stations in the Compton district.

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Leniu Gets Permission To Visit LA

Kelly said the players would join LA Roosters staff to host a rugby league clinic for children aged 15 to 18. The commitment by the club reflects that it is a pace-setter on and off the field. Several players will make the trip. Nawaqanitawase will fly across from his new Japanese rugby club, the Saitama Wild Knights.

The Eels have given their recruit Leniu permission to go. It is quite the eyebrow raiser that the Roosters expect Sam Walker to be on the plane to Los Angeles. It says something about how popular he is with his team. Walker was told by significant figures in the game that the Roosters would not win a competition with him at halfback.

Officials relayed those comments and the Roosters heavies were aware of them. Walker and the Roosters proved him wrong. Now Souths are being linked to the Queensland half despite not having the cap space to make it happen. Jason Clark, the Rabbitohs team manager, is in camp with Australia as their welfare manager.

He is a man of principle and would not use his position to meet with Walker. Rabbitohs players have also spent plenty of time with Walker over the past month of the tournament. Others may. Roos insiders say Walker has been more relaxed this past week and has a clearer path forward.

Sea Eagles Deny Salary Cap Crisis

Bennett has a good relationship with Sam's uncle, former Broncos livewire. The Sea Eagles have hit out at suggestions from NRL insiders that they are verging on a salary cap crisis, but admit they are open for business as they look to avoid selling off prime playing assets. We have been told Manly are at breaking point in their salary cap, but the club says otherwise.

Manly have offered Tom Trbojevic a two-year deal in a bid to ensure the Kangaroos star finishes his career as a one-club player, but he is yet to commit. The Sea Eagles admit privately the roster needs an overhaul, with too many backs and not enough mongrel in the pack. The NRL is also keeping an eye on the club but is not yet digging into why they are conducting a fire sale.

This column was told Manly have only registered 25 contracts for next season and their cap is at breaking point. Manly say they are actually at 27 players, which is perfectly acceptable and within the rules. Player agents have said in dealings with Manly that if they had to register a full roster of 30 players, they would be $500,000 over the cap. That figure would be calculated on three more players being added at about $150,000 each.

Manly say they still have wiggle room. Every club has its own set of circumstances and our responsibility is to manage ours in the best interests of Manly, a club statement said. I won't comment on our specific salary cap situation as that's confidential and it would be inappropriate to do so. But I can assure you that we remain compliant with the rules.

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Don't forget prudent cap management is an ongoing and dynamic process. It's not something you simply set and forget. Our focus is firmly on where we're going. That means making considered decisions, sometimes difficult ones, to best position the club for success.

Manly still have time to get their cap in order, but it is causing enormous stress for the playing group and those trying to get the club back in shape. The Sea Eagles contracting was a laughing stock when Mestrov phoned in on a football chat show last year to offer departing captain Daly Cherry-Evans a two-season contract extension, after Nine News and this masthead revealed the Maroons half was walking out.

It's important that we look forward rather than backwards, which is what we're doing, King said. We're spending considerable time reviewing our position and exploring opportunities to balance our squad and make improvements to strengthen the club.

Warner Mental Health Struggles Revealed

Meanwhile, questions remain about coaching futures. One figure could coach a team in the not-too-distant future, but placing him as head coach straight after his legendary father is off the mark. David Warner has also paid a high price. Those close to Candice feared he would walk away from the game at the height of the sandpaper scandal, which has been thrust back into the spotlight this week.

Warner's mental health was so bad that playing cricket was not the greatest concern for those around him. That is a fact, but it will be for Warner to speak about one day.

Warner brought it on himself and as a leader he took the heat, but the ham-fisted handling by Cricket Australia of what happened eight years ago and the hysteria combined with the shame and targeted attacks became too much even for a Matraville mauler like Warner to handle. His wife Candice also had a miscarriage. Warner reminded the nation of that in the Fox Sports cricket coverage on Friday afternoon in response to the Test captain.

The loss of a child was the most serious moment of the matter. It is something Candice struggles with today. Anyone who has lived through that experience knows how devastating and life-changing it can be.