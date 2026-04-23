Rosemarie Milsom Appointed Director of Adelaide Writers’ Week After Festival Controversy

Rosemarie Milsom, known for her firm stance on artistic freedom at Newcastle Writers Festival, takes the helm of Adelaide Writers’ Week following a dispute over the disinvitation of author Randa Abdel-Fattah. She emphasizes the importance of curatorial independence and community impact.

Rosemarie Milsom , the founder and director of Newcastle Writers Festival, has been appointed as the new director of Adelaide Writers’ Week , stepping into a role fraught with recent controversy.

The annual literary festival experienced a significant upheaval earlier this year following the disinvitation of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, a decision sparked by past comments she made regarding Israel and Zionism. This action, intended to quell potential criticism, instead ignited a wider debate and ultimately led to the departure of the previous director, Louise Adler.

Interestingly, it was revealed that Milsom had also invited Abdel-Fattah to the Newcastle Writers Festival five months prior, and had anticipated the potential for similar backlash. Unlike the Adelaide situation, Milsom proactively defended her decision, refusing to issue generic statements or succumb to pressure to disinvite the author. She directly communicated with all participating writers, assuring them their invitations would stand firm.

This stance was tested when a New South Wales Liberal MP questioned the festival’s state funding, but Milsom remained resolute, emphasizing the festival’s substantial economic impact on the local community. The Newcastle festival saw record attendance, a 27% increase, with no protests or boycotts, demonstrating a galvanization of support around Milsom’s principles. Milsom’s experience stems from a background in journalism and a personal understanding of political sensitivity, having been born in Bosnia and lost family during the Bosnian genocide.

She stresses the importance of curatorial independence and the democratic function of literary festivals, believing they should be spaces for diverse voices and perspectives. She recalls experiencing similar pressure to disinvite writers in 2024, highlighting a recurring pattern within arts organizations. Milsom’s approach prioritizes a clear understanding of the festival’s purpose and a commitment to defending that purpose, even in the face of intense criticism.

She believes arts organizations repeatedly make the mistake of prioritizing avoiding conflict over upholding their core values. Her appointment to Adelaide Writers’ Week signals a potential shift towards a more robust defense of artistic freedom and a commitment to fostering open dialogue





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