Rothfire's Redemption: Champion Horse Returns Home After Six-Year Absence With Triumph in Doomben 10,000

Redemption was sweet as the champion horse got back on top six years after his only other Group 1 triumph. Queensland warhorse Rothfire has added arguably the greatest chapter to his incredible story with a stunning hometown victory in the Doomben 10,000.

From trainer Robert Heathcote having to pay for him twice after being duped by an internet phishing scam, to the horse breaking down so badly in the 2020 Golden Rose it was feared he may never race again, Rothfire has been a veritable phoenix rising from the ashes. Download today Against the odds, the eight-year-old has continued to perform at black-type level, including winning last year’s Group 3 Sydney Stakes (1200m) on The Everest undercard in a victory Heathcote rated the horse’s greatest — until Saturday.

"I thought we’d reached the pinnacle when he won the Sydney Stakes, but I reckon this one tops it," Heathcote said. "I have had many highlights in my career but to win this in front of such a wonderful crowd here today, it’s such a quality field, with all my family, it’s just super.

" Rothfire was edged out in last year’s Doomben 10,000 (1200m) by Sunshine In Paris and Heathcote also had to settle for the minor prize with his original stable flagbearer, Buffering, who was placed in three successive renewals between 2012-14. What a journey this horse has taken us on. Redemption is sweet," Heathcote said. Add 7NEWS as your preferred news source on Googl





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Horse Racing Racing Rothfire Queensland Warhorse Championship Horse Six Years Golden Rose Sydney Stakes Chris Waller Kilman Rough Habit Plate Treacherous Conditions Victory

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