ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski warns that basic call centre jobs will be replaced by AI, as his company expands in Australia and faces union backlash over public services.

Basic call centre jobs will disappear as AI voice technology takes over routine customer service, according to the co-founder of a $US22 billion ($33 billion) AI software maker.

AI Voice Technology Displaces Call Centre Jobs

ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski said answering customer calls will be replaced with AI that understands you, solves problems quicker and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He made the comments in an interview during his first visit to Australia. The warning comes as unemployment hit a five-year high and companies from NAB and Qantas to Bunnings slash thousands of jobs.

Also read Native Grasses Replace Exotic Lawns in Australia for Sustainability

ElevenLabs is not a household name, but its software is increasingly likely to be the voice on the other end of the line for Australian businesses. Its programs produce speech that sounds human, and companies use them to build AI chatbots that make and take calls without human staff. Staniszewski started his career in a call centre, answering calls for a European airline and reading from the kind of script he now expects AI to take over.

Advertisement

He said existing call centre workers would still have a huge opportunity handling complex cases that need human judgment. His company's aim, he said, was AI agents and human agents working in a symphony together, with tools that amplify the human work. The wider customer service process would still require heavy human involvement. More than 900,000 individuals and organisations in Australia and New Zealand use ElevenLabs tools, up almost 25 per cent since May.

Its agents have held nearly 5 million conversations in Australia, and its local team has grown from three to 22 employees in five months. Globally, its agents handle more than 15 million conversations a week. More than 100,000 Australians work as call or contact centre workers, according to industry body the Australian Customer Experience Professionals Association. Customers remain wary of the push into automated call replies.

Australians Struggle to Reach Human Agents

Research released last month by Twilio, a US company that sells customer service software, found 83 per cent of Australians try to get around AI agents to reach a human, spending an average of 101 seconds doing so. Using an AI agent without waiting to speak to a person saved them 63 seconds. Sometimes it is impossible for consumers to figure out who they are dealing with.

Last month, an AI agent run by travel document service iVisa told customer Rocky Scopelliti, an adjunct professor at the University of Technology Sydney, that it was a real person and kept answering him even after he asked for a human. There is no suggestion iVisa uses ElevenLabs technology.

Victor Gimenez, iVisa's director of customer experience, said IVy should never have told Professor Scopelliti it was a person, and he should have been able to reach the team when he asked. Both were failures, Gimenez said. The company has refunded Scopelliti and changed its AI agent's rules. Hoping to expand further in Australia, ElevenLabs has begun storing local customers' data onshore, which many banks and health providers require before they can sign up to its services.

Advertisement

Public Sector Union Opposes AI Expansion

Staniszewski wants its technology working in public services too. The company has partnered with the UK government to let people with vision impairment use government websites by voice, and he suggested agents could ring Medicare patients to confirm appointments. We would love to have a chance to prove ourselves, he said. The Community and Public Sector Union, which represents Medicare and Centrelink staff, called the prospect of AI replacing people in government services chilling.

National secretary Rebecca Fawcett said human contact is an integral part of public service delivery and Australian citizens rightly expect human expertise in decision-making when it comes to their public services. Staniszewski also backed new legal protections for people's voices and said ElevenLabs would support a law giving Australians a legal right over their own voice, as some US states have. His company pays people who register their voices for its chatbots.

ElevenLabs Defends Lawsuit Over Voice Rights

Close to 100,000 voices are on its books, and it has paid out more than $US20 million in voice fees, he said. The company is defending a lawsuit in Illinois, where seven journalists and voice actors claim it used recordings of their voices without permission. Staniszewski said he could not comment on the case. Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs was valued at $US22 billion in September.

Staniszewski said it had knocked back aggressive takeover approaches from companies worth more than $100 billion, none of which got past a first conversation. We want to build a company that will stay here for many decades, he said.