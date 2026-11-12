A diplomatic row has erupted at the Women's International Club in Canberra after it admitted Irina Petrakova, wife of Russia's ambassador, prompting resignations from the Ukrainian, Italian, and Estonian ambassadors' spouses and accusations of Russophobia and bigotry.

A diplomatic row has erupted at the Women's International Club (WIC) in Canberra after it granted membership to Irina Petrakova, the wife of Russia's ambassador to Australia, Mikhail Petrakov.

The decision has led to resignations and claims of discrimination, with the Ukrainian ambassador's wife, Liana Myroshnychenko, quitting the club in protest. The spouses of Italy and Estonia's ambassadors also withdrew their memberships, and the European Union's ambassador to Australia expressed deep disappointment at the club's decision. The WIC organises activities like bridge, mahjong, tennis, craft groups, dining groups, photography, meditation, and origami, focusing on women in Canberra on diplomatic or business postings.

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Petrakov Accuses Ukraine Of Promoting Russophobia

Russia's ambassador Mikhail Petrakov accused Ukraine of promoting Russophobia. In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said Ukraine had injected politics into a purely social, non-political institution, noting that spouses of other Russian ambassadors had previously been admitted. Diplomats' spouses do not represent governments, he said, and by accepting Irina Petrakova, WIC acted in accordance with its rules and Australian legislation.

Petrakov described the Ukrainian side's actions as an act of political pressure on Australian laws and institutions, an attempt to determine who is more equal than others and promote Russophobia in the club and the country. He suggested the timing was striking given Ukrainian and Russian representatives were holding talks with the United States in Abu Dhabi. He asked: What's the big idea? Like it or not, socialise or not, Russia will not go anywhere.

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Will Australians agree that Russia and her national interests should be respected? Liana Myroshnychenko said she first raised concerns in April when she learned Petrakova was nominated. She told the ABC that other ambassadors' wives followed her in alerting the WIC board of their opposition, citing concerns that Petrakova's inclusion posed foreign interference and personal security risks. At a monthly meeting, she spoke with club president Sandie Kaine and said she was rebuked.

She said Kaine told her: If somebody has problems being in the same room with somebody else, that's their problem because many wars in the world. Myroshnychenko said those words hurt her a lot, and the pain of Ukrainian people was being overlooked. In a letter to the club's board and members, Myroshnychenko wrote that this is not about a Russian woman simply because she is Russian.

Myroshnychenko Describes Petrakova As Representing Killing Country

This is about a specific individual, the spouse of the ambassador of a country that is destroying her country and devastating the lives of her people. She said the argument that an ambassador's spouse is apolitical does not reflect the reality of diplomatic life.

She also said she was not opposed to Petrakova's membership because she is Russian but because she represents the country that killed her cousin, burned her friend alive, and took the lives of many friends from school and university. She represents a Russia that kills, maims, commits sexual violence, and subjects people to horrific torture.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko escalated the dispute by accusing club president Sandie Kaine of describing his wife and the other ambassadorial spouses who quit as bigots at the recent annual general meeting. In a social media post on Monday, he said he was particularly appalled given the extraordinary solidarity and support Australia and the Australian people have shown Ukraine throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

He said such a dismissive attitude towards the personal pain and principled position of those directly affected by this war is deeply disappointing. He added: Let me be very clear: refusing to socialise with a representative of Russia, which is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, is not bigotry. It is a matter of conscience, dignity and solidarity with the victims of that aggression.

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Kaine, who is also a reverend at St Paul's Anglican Church in Canberra, told the ABC she wasn't talking about them at all when she mentioned bigots, but did not respond to further questions about who she was referring to or whether Petrakova remained a member. Another member, Marta Stachurski, attended the AGM and described Kaine's comment as deeply inappropriate.

In a letter informing Kaine of her resignation, she said such remarks dismiss legitimate moral concerns and demonstrate a troubling lack of sensitivity towards those directly affected by this conflict. She said political neutrality should not be confused with moral indifference, nor should principled disagreement be mistaken for prejudice. Stachurski, a member for about a decade, told the ABC that Kaine had apologised to her after learning of her resignation.

Wic Accepts Petrakova After Legal Advice On Discrimination

She said she accepts all people, except the Russian ambassador's wife, because she represents a country that is a murderous country on the world stage. The ABC understands the WIC sought legal advice and was told refusing Petrakova's membership might breach anti-discrimination laws. Kaine said the club admitted Petrakova after receiving legal advice that refusing her membership because of her country of origin would breach discrimination law.

In a statement to ABC News, Petrakov said the WIC's acceptance of his wife's membership was in accordance with its rules and Australian legislation. He said what we see now is an act of political pressure on Australian laws and institutions by the Ukrainian side, its attempt to determine who are more equal than others, promote Russophobia, both in the club and in the country.

He added: Right on the eve of the meeting we see Ukrainian representatives in Canberra launching a campaign aimed at boycotting Russian Ambassador's wife. What's the big idea? In 2017, Irina Logvinova, wife of former ambassador Grigory Logvinov, was elected vice-president of the club. The WIC describes itself as a club of more than 300 women from 50 countries offering a special welcome to diplomats and their families.

The organisation says its members celebrate this diversity, learn about each other, share interests, forge new friendships and support each other. The decision to admit Petrakova was made after the club sought legal advice. The dispute also drew attention when Russian ambassador Petrakov attended a speech by Greens leader David Shoebridge last month. Shoebridge has drawn criticism for opposing the provision of Australian military aid to Ukraine, a stance Ukrainian supporters say plays into Putin's hands.

Shoebridge told this masthead after winning the leadership last month: The Greens have been clear from day one that we're a party of peace and non-violence, and we don't support military aid to Ukraine. Shoebridge said Petrakov was 100 per cent not welcome at his speech, adding he was 100 per cent not invited, I don't want him here.