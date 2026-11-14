Rox Motor EVs Spied Testing in Australia Ahead of Launch

Rox Motor is finalizing preparations to launch its extended-range electric SUVs in Australia. The Chinese brand recently conducted local testing, confirming its intent to enter the market as it navigates competition from established off-roaders.

Chinese automotive manufacturer Rox Motor has initiated critical testing phases for its large, extended-range electric SUVs within Australia. This strategic move signals the brand's imminent entry into the local market, which it aims to achieve around the end of this year or early next year. The testing activities confirm that the company is actively preparing its products for distribution and retail availability in the region.

Core Technical Specifications and Powertrain

The vehicles under scrutiny are the Rox 01 and the Adamas, both representing significant engineering efforts from the Chinese premium new-energy SUV brand. The 01, which was first revealed in 2023 with styling contributions from Pininfarina, measures 5295mm in length, 1980mm in width, and 1869mm in height. It sits on a 3010mm wheelbase, making it notably larger than many contemporary competitors. The Adamas shares an identical wheelbase while being incrementally longer, wider, and lower. Both models utilize a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to charge the battery, while twin electric motors drive the wheels. This setup delivers a combined system output of 350kW of power and 740Nm of torque. The 01 is equipped with a 56.01kWh ternary lithium battery, providing 235km of electric range under the WLTC cycle and a total combined range of 1115km. The Adamas offers a slightly extended combined range of 1226km WLTC and features closed-chamber air suspension with up to 140mm of travel.

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Leadership Background and Global Strategy

Rox Motor operates independently of the Chery Group, distinguishing itself in the crowded field of new Chinese entrants. The company was founded by Chinese entrepreneur Chang Jing and was originally established under the name Polestones. The 01 served as its inaugural model, establishing the brand's identity before the introduction of the Adamas. The brand has already expanded beyond its domestic borders, launching in various countries across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Rox Motor explicitly categorizes Australia as a strategically important market for its global expansion efforts. A marketing agency representing the brand confirmed the arrival to CarExpert in October, though specific details regarding the distributor and retail network structure remain undisclosed.

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Distinctive Features and Market Positioning

Both the 01 and Adamas are designed as large, unibody SUVs available in six- or seven-seat configurations, positioning them as direct rivals to vehicles like the current Land Rover Defender. However, while competitors offer petrol, diesel, or plug-in hybrid options, Rox Motor focuses exclusively on extended-range electric vehicles. The vehicles boast a comprehensive suite of luxury features, including heated steering wheels, heating, massage, and power adjustment for seats in the first and second rows, along with ventilation for front occupants. A panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade is also standard. The Adamas has garnered significant global attention for a unique feature in its center console: a removable lid that transforms the compartment into an emergency toilet using specific absorbent gel bags. Both models are equipped with advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies, such as front cross-traffic alert, lane-centring, and semi-autonomous parking capabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Context

The entry of Rox Motor occurs amidst intense competition in the Australian automotive sector, with roughly half of new Chinese brands arriving over the next 12 months facing scrutiny. The boisterous, boxy SUV design prevalent in these models has resonated strongly with Chinese buyers, leading to a deluge of similar vehicles in that market. This trend has prompted legal pushback from established manufacturers; Jaguar Land Rover has raised objections to perceived design similarities, notably taking BYD to court regarding the resemblance of the BYD/Fangchengbao Ti7 SUV to the Land Rover Defender. Rox Motor's presence adds another layer of complexity to this evolving competitive dynamic as it seeks to establish a foothold in Australia.