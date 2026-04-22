Royal AI Hoax: Australian Businesses Warned Over Misleading Images of Harry and Meghan

Australian small businesses are using AI to create images of Prince Harry and Meghan visiting their stores, but legal experts warn this could be misleading and violate consumer law.

Australian small business es have been playfully utilizing artificial intelligence to create images depicting Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 'visiting' their establishments, hoping to garner attention and boost sales.

This trend emerged following the royal couple's recent tour of Australia, which included stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. However, this seemingly harmless fun is raising legal concerns, with experts warning businesses about potential breaches of Australian Consumer Law. Luke, the owner of Nina's Cucina in Melbourne, initiated the trend by sharing an AI-generated image of the royals enjoying a meal at his café. Inspired by other hospitality venues engaging in similar antics, Luke intended it as a lighthearted joke.

While most customers quickly recognized the image as AI-generated, a few were initially fooled, leading to humorous inquiries from family members as far away as Canada, expressing disappointment at not being informed of the royal visit. One commenter even accused the business of deliberate deception. Luke clarified that the intention was purely to inject positivity into a challenging world and to navigate the difficulties faced by small businesses.

Despite the social media buzz, the AI image did not translate into a significant increase in sales, although Nina's Cucina did gain approximately 100 new Instagram followers. Luke emphasized the importance of exposure for small businesses, particularly given rising costs and fluctuating sales. Similarly, Steve and Emily, the owners of Beachside Bakehouse in San Remo, Victoria, posted an AI image of Harry and Meghan at their bakery.

They, too, acknowledged the image's artificial nature and maintained that it was intended as a bit of fun. Emily pointed out the logistical improbability of the royals visiting their location given their publicized schedule and high profile, noting they wouldn't be seated inconspicuously. The post garnered some media attention, but sales remained unaffected. The practice, while often perceived as harmless, is attracting scrutiny from legal professionals.

Jeannie Paterson, Professor of Law at The University of Melbourne and co-director at the Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, cautions that creating AI images depicting events that did not occur can be misleading and potentially violate the Australian Consumer Law. Such images could be construed as fake celebrity endorsements, potentially leading to prosecution by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Paterson stresses that parody must be unequivocally clear, ensuring no reasonable person would mistake it for reality.

Furthermore, AI disclaimers must be prominent and easily visible, not hidden in small print or hashtags. Businesses also risk legal action from the celebrities depicted in the AI images, who may choose to protect their reputations and brands. Paterson advises against taking the risk, highlighting the potential for celebrities to pursue litigation. The situation underscores the evolving legal landscape surrounding AI-generated content and the need for businesses to exercise caution when utilizing this technology for marketing purposes.

The core issue revolves around transparency and ensuring consumers are not misled into believing a celebrity has genuinely endorsed a product or service when they have not. The ACCC is actively monitoring such practices and is prepared to take action against businesses that engage in misleading conduct. This case serves as a reminder that even seemingly innocuous marketing tactics can have legal ramifications in the age of AI





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