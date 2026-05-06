Royal Commission Hears Harrowing Testimonies of Antisemitism in Australia

The royal commission on antisemitism and social cohesion in Sydney has heard disturbing accounts of antisemitic abuse, threats, and bullying faced by Jewish Australians in politics, schools, and public life. Witnesses detailed the psychological toll of persistent harassment and the failure of institutions to address these issues, while a protester outside the hearings was removed for wearing an antisemitic T-shirt.

Joshua Kirsh, a Jewish Australian, testified before the royal commission on antisemitism and social cohesion in Sydney, detailing the pervasive and violent antisemitic abuse he and others in the Jewish community have faced.

Kirsh described how his political campaign was inundated with vitriolic antisemitic comments, including slurs like 'Fuck off you Zionist cunt' and conspiracy theories alleging that Israel was behind attacks in Australia or that the October 7 massacre was a false flag. He reported these incidents to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, a process he found exhausting and distressing.

Kirsh also revealed that many talented Jewish Australians are deterred from entering politics due to fears of similar backlash, highlighting a broader trend of intimidation aimed at silencing Jewish voices in public life. In 2019, Kirsh helped organize a Purim event for the Australasian Union of Jewish Students, which received a terrifying threat from an anonymous individual claiming to have purchased automatic rifles to kill Jewish students.

The threat, signed 'Kill the Jews,' was reported to authorities, and the event proceeded under heavy security. Kirsh described the burden of responsibility he felt as a young leader, fearing that proceeding with the event could endanger lives. The royal commission also heard from a Jewish father, identified only as AAT, whose 13-year-old son faced severe antisemitic bullying at school, including being called a 'dirty Jew' and 'stinky Jew,' subjected to Nazi salutes, and physically assaulted.

AAT criticized the school's lack of support, claiming the vice-principal dismissed the incidents as 'play fighting' rather than recognizing them as racist attacks. Even after transferring schools, his son continued to face antisemitic harassment, including a classmate mimicking Hitler's mustache with black tape.

Meanwhile, outside the commission hearings in Sydney, a man wearing an antisemitic T-shirt—depicting a swastika merged with the Israeli flag and the slogan 'antisemitism, proud to be accused'—was removed by police. The man claimed ignorance of the commission’s proceedings and argued that his protest was a response to events in Gaza and Lebanon, denying any disrespect toward Jewish witnesses.

The commission has repeatedly heard testimony that Jewish Australians are unfairly blamed for the actions of the Israeli government or military, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict. The hearings were established following the December Bondi massacre, where two alleged Islamic State-inspired gunmen killed 15 people and injured 40 others at a Hanukah event, underscoring the urgent need to address rising antisemitism in Australia





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