Royal Commission Hears of Escalating Antisemitism in Australia

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has heard harrowing accounts of increased antisemitism in Australia following the October 7th attacks on Israel, including instances of abuse, threats, and the resurgence of fear within the Jewish community.

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion continued its public hearings on Tuesday, focusing on the surge in antisemitism experienced by Jewish Australia ns following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel .

Testimony revealed a disturbing pattern of everyday targeting, ranging from overt abuse and threats to more subtle, yet pervasive, expressions of prejudice. Nir Golan recounted a harrowing incident on Oxford Street in Sydney where he was subjected to racial slurs, Nazi salutes, and a simulated gun threat while wearing his kippah. The attack, lasting several minutes, occurred in broad daylight with numerous bystanders, yet only one individual, an American tourist, attempted intervention and was subsequently assaulted.

Golan described the profound emotional impact of the event, stating he broke down, shaking and crying, and felt abandoned by those around him. Despite reporting the incident to the police, limited CCTV footage hindered any meaningful investigation. He now feels compelled to conceal his kippah under a baseball cap, a stark symbol of the fear gripping the community.

Beyond these violent encounters, the inquiry heard accounts of what witnesses described as ‘casual’ antisemitism, often manifesting as the perpetuation of harmful Jewish stereotypes. Lea Levy highlighted how these seemingly minor incidents contribute to a broader climate of prejudice. One example involved a colleague suggesting a company owned by South African Jews declined a purchase due to perceived ‘stinginess.

’ Other testimonies linked antisemitism to the conflict in Gaza, with Jewish Australians being verbally attacked as ‘baby killers’ and ‘genocide lovers. ’ These experiences underscore the multifaceted nature of antisemitism, extending beyond overt acts of aggression to encompass insidious forms of discrimination embedded in everyday interactions. The commission is examining how these incidents contribute to a sense of insecurity and fear within the Jewish community, and the broader implications for social cohesion in Australia.

Peter Halasz, a Holocaust survivor and founder of swimwear brand Seafolly, delivered particularly poignant testimony. Born in Budapest shortly after the start of World War II, Halasz recounted the trauma of hiding from the Nazis and the devastating loss of his mother, who was murdered while visiting her father. He emphasized that the current wave of antisemitism in Australia has evoked a fear he hasn’t felt since his childhood in Hungary.

Having found a sense of belonging and openness in Australia after fleeing persecution, Halasz expressed his dismay at the resurgence of prejudice following the October 7 attacks. He described feeling compelled to hide his Star of David in public, fearing recognition as Jewish. His testimony serves as a stark reminder of the historical roots of antisemitism and the enduring vulnerability of Jewish communities.

The Royal Commission’s hearings are scheduled to continue until May 15, aiming to comprehensively investigate the causes and consequences of antisemitism in Australia and formulate recommendations for addressing this critical issue





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