Royal Commission into anti-Semitism resumes in Sydney

The Royal Commission into anti-Semitism has resumed in Sydney to examine the lead-up to the terror attack at Chanukah By The Sea in December that resulted in 15 innocents being shot dead at Bondi Beach.

The Royal Commission into anti-Semitism has resumed in Sydney following a day of evidence from police and intelligence bosses about the lead-up to the terror attack at Chanukah By The Sea in December.

The attack resulted in 15 innocents being shot dead at Bondi Beach. The hearing revealed that NSW Police did not conduct a risk assessment for the event, and intelligence and law enforcement agencies had no information indicating an imminent attack.

However, counsel assisting described it as a “surprise attack”, and the ASIO director-general said the agency had shifted focus away from terrorism towards espionage and foreign interference. Despite this, all threats continued to be thoroughly investigated. Jewish security groups asked police to provide “static” officers at the event, warning they held grave fears of a terror attack, but NSW Police declined and instead used “mobile taskings” to check in periodically.

It took seven minutes and 41 seconds before the police were able to shoot dead Sajid Akram and wound his son, Naveed, who is facing charges of murder and terrorism. The national terror rating was deemed “probable” and ASIO had raised fears of lone or small group actors carrying out attacks on crowded areas





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Royal Commission Into Anti-Semitism Terror Attack Chanukah By The Sea Bondi Beach Sydney

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