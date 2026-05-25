Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion: Second Block of Hearings Underway

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion is examining the circumstances surrounding the Bondi terror attack, and what was known about the shooters in the months and years prior. The commission has heard from people with lived experience of antisemitism, and will investigate the terrorist threat level and security environment in the lead-up to the attack.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess and police officials will give evidence at the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion today. The second block of hearings will examine the circumstances surrounding the Bondi terror attack, and what was known about the shooters in the months and years prior.

A number of sessions are expected to be closed to the public due to ongoing criminal proceedings and matters of national security. As of Friday, a total 12,641 submissions have been made to the inquiry. The commission has heard from people with lived experience of antisemitism, providing valuable insights into the nature and extent of the problem.

The terrorist threat level and security environment in the lead-up to the attack will also be examined, as well as the security arrangements for the Chanukah by the Sea event. Furthermore, the commission will investigate how intelligence about individuals known to authorities is utilised and shared to inform decisions made by security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Resourcing for counterterrorism, and the effectiveness of current powers, systems and processes of security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies will also be scrutinised.

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion is a critical inquiry that aims to address the complex and multifaceted issue of antisemitism in Australia. The commission's findings and recommendations will have significant implications for the country's approach to counterterrorism, community safety and social cohesion. The inquiry is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the root causes of antisemitism, as well as practical solutions to address this pressing issue.

The second block of hearings is a crucial part of the commission's work, and it is essential that the public and media continue to engage with the inquiry's findings and recommendations. The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion is a vital step towards creating a more inclusive and secure society for all Australians





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