Royal Commission on Antisemitism Hears Testimonies from Jewish Community Members

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion continues its hearings, with 14 witnesses, including nine anonymous individuals, set to share their experiences of antisemitism. Public witnesses include community leaders and advocates discussing the systemic nature of antisemitism and its impact on social cohesion.

The royal commission is currently hearing from witnesses who have lived experiences of antisemitism. Today, the commission has a list of 14 people set to give evidence.

Of those, nine are anonymous witnesses. Among the public witnesses today are Blake Shaw; Dean Cherny; Joshua Kirsh, chief operating officer of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students; Gayle Smith, chief executive of charity Jewish Care; and Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia. Good morning. It is day three of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, and the commission’s hearings are due to begin at 10am.

This block of hearings, stretching from this week to the end of next week, is focused on, according to the Royal Commission: The nature of antisemitism, in its historical and contemporary manifestations. Metrics for assessing the prevalence of antisemitism in institutions and society, including through incident reporting and survey data. As we’ve seen over the past few days, the majority of evidence given has been from members of the Jewish community sharing their lived experiences of antisemitism.

That is expected to continue today. The doors have just opened at the Royal Commission’s building near Wynyard, in the Sydney CBD. Proceedings will get under way in half an hour. The royal commission has been established to examine the rise of antisemitism in Australia and its impact on social cohesion.

Over the past two days, witnesses have provided harrowing accounts of discrimination, harassment, and violence targeting Jewish individuals and communities. The testimonies have highlighted the persistence of antisemitic attitudes in various sectors, including education, workplaces, and online spaces. The commission aims to gather comprehensive data to understand the scope of the problem and develop recommendations for addressing it.

Today’s hearings are expected to delve deeper into the systemic nature of antisemitism, with witnesses discussing the challenges faced by Jewish organizations in combating hate speech and promoting inclusivity. The anonymous witnesses, whose identities are protected for safety reasons, will share personal stories of encountering antisemitism in their daily lives. Their testimonies are crucial for painting a fuller picture of the issue, as many victims hesitate to come forward due to fear of retaliation or further harassment.

The public witnesses, including community leaders and advocates, will provide insights into the broader impact of antisemitism on social cohesion and the measures needed to foster a more inclusive society. The royal commission’s work is part of a broader effort to address rising hate crimes and discrimination in Australia. The hearings are being closely watched by human rights organizations, policymakers, and the public, as they seek to understand the root causes of antisemitism and develop strategies to combat it.

The commission’s findings are expected to influence future policies and initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance and respect for all communities





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