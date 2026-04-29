Royal Commission on Antisemitism Releases Interim Report, Highlighting Counter-Terrorism Gaps

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has issued its interim report, revealing significant flaws in Australia’s counter-terrorism architecture. The report follows the Bondi Beach terror attack and examines intelligence-sharing failures, oversight gaps, and the need for systemic reforms. Commissioner Virginia Bell will present the findings to Governor General Sam Mostyn, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set to respond. The hearings will continue until May 15, focusing on antisemitism’s historical and contemporary impacts, with witnesses sharing their experiences. Shadow Attorney General Julian Leeser stressed the importance of public submissions to address the growing threat of antisemitism.

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has released its interim report, examining Australia’s counter-terrorism framework and identifying critical gaps in intelligence sharing and oversight.

The report follows the tragic Bondi Beach terror attack, which occurred after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delayed establishing the national inquiry for 25 days. Royal Commissioner Virginia Bell will present the findings to Governor General Sam Mostyn, with Prime Minister Albanese expected to address the recommendations in a press conference. The interim report highlights systemic weaknesses in counter-terrorism measures, particularly concerning the coordination between intelligence agencies and law enforcement.

A key concern is the failure to adequately share information about the alleged terrorists' travel to the southern Philippines, a region known for extremist activity. Despite alerts from Border Force and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), it remains unclear whether this intelligence was communicated to ASIO or NSW Police. The hearings, scheduled to continue until May 15, will delve into the historical and contemporary forms of antisemitism, including its impact on Jewish Australians.

Witnesses will share their experiences, while Commissioner Bell will assess how antisemitism is measured in institutions and society through incident reports and surveys. Shadow Attorney General Julian Leeser emphasized the report’s focus on evaluating the intelligence and security agencies’ awareness of the attack and the level of cooperation between federal and state policing forces. He urged all Australians, regardless of background, to contribute to the Royal Commission, stating that public input is essential to addressing the rise of antisemitism.

The report is expected to propose reforms to prevent future failures in counter-terrorism efforts, ensuring better coordination and proactive measures against extremist threats





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