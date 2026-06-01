Royal Commission Rejects Federal Government's Bid to Keep Counterterrorism Funding Secret

The Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion has rejected the federal government's public immunity claim over cabinet documents related to counterterrorism enforcement budget, allowing the inquiry to access the documents and make a full assessment of whether intelligence and law enforcement agencies did their job in the lead-up to the Bondi terror attack.

Michelle Rowland has said it is standard procedure to request confidentiality for cabinet documents . The Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion has rejected the federal government 's public immunity claim over cabinet documents .

The documents pertain to the counterterrorism enforcement budget, and if it declined between 2020 and 2025. Spy boss Mark Burgess has denied the government ever asked ASIO to shift resources away from counterterrorism. The Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion has rejected the federal government's bid to keep cabinet documents about counterterrorism funding secret.

The federal government had made a public interest immunity claim over the documents, which Attorney General Michelle Rowland defended as standard procedure for matters related to cabinet. But royal commissioner Virginia Bell found it was in the public interest for the inquiry to access the documents, so it could make a full assessment of whether intelligence and law enforcement agencies did their job in the lead-up to the Bondi terror attack.

The prime minister's department secretary, Steven Kennedy, had argued the cabinet documents should be protected because ministers relied on the assumption their meetings would be confidential, and said releasing them could result in a lack of





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