Royal Commission Reveals Deepening Crisis of Antisemitism in Australia

Testimonies from musicians, rabbis, and youth reveal a disturbing increase in antisemitic hate, digital doxxing, and social exclusion across Australia.

The Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has provided a harrowing platform for individuals to recount their lived experiences of hatred and discrimination in Australia .

During the sixth day of public hearings in Sydney, the testimonies underscored a pervasive and growing climate of hostility. One of the most prominent voices was singer-songwriter Deborah Conway, who detailed how her support for Israel has led to her being hissed and yelled at during concerts and writers festivals.

Conway expressed her belief that anti-Zionism often stems from a genocidal impulse, noting that while she does not agree with every action of the Israeli government, the right of Israel to exist is fundamental. She recounted shocking moments where audiences rose in protest during her performances and a specific incident at a regional writers festival where an interviewer withdrew and she was met with open contempt.

The financial toll has been significant as well, with Conway revealing a sharp decline in future bookings for 2026, illustrating how political views can lead to professional blacklisting in the arts. The hearings also highlighted the dangers of digital harassment and doxxing. Joshua Moshe, a Jewish saxophonist, spoke about the devastating aftermath of a leaked WhatsApp group intended for Jewish creatives.

This breach of privacy led to his immediate expulsion from a band he had been a part of for seven years and brought targeted threats to his family business, a homewares shop in North Melbourne. Most distressingly, he received a photo of his son taken from social media, accompanied by warnings to watch his back.

When he sought help from law enforcement, he found that some of the most abusive posts were dismissed by officers as not crossing the line into antisemitism. This digital warfare extends to the youth, as evidenced by a Perth teenager who described being subjected to a barrage of vitriolic hate speech on Discord while playing Minecraft.

The comments, coming from his own high school classmates, utilized classic antisemitic tropes, describing him as a grotesque and bank-owning Jew, illustrating that such prejudice is infiltrating educational environments and gaming spaces where children should feel safe. The psychological impact on the broader Jewish community is profound, with several religious leaders testifying to a sense of existential dread.

Rabbi Daniel Rabin of Melbourne’s Caulfield Shule reported that members of his congregation have genuinely asked him if it is time to leave Australia. He drew a chilling parallel between these modern fears and the anxieties of Jewish ancestors in pre-Holocaust Europe, suggesting that the current social atmosphere is creating a similar sense of precariousness.

Similarly, Rabbi Menachem Dadon shared the heartbreaking experience of his 14-year-old daughter, who was injured during a Hanukkah event in the wake of the Bondi terror attack. He described her tears as she asked why people hate them and why they want to kill them, leaving him with no easy answer for his child. Adding professional perspective, Tahli Blicblau of The Dor Foundation testified that antisemitism was on the rise long before the events of October 7, 2023.

She noted a widespread inability among the general public to recognize antisemitic tropes and a growing reluctance among Australians to maintain Jewish friendships. Blicblau pointed to the elation and pride displayed during certain protests in Western Sydney as a pivotal moment that signaled a shift in social cohesion and a dangerous normalization of hate





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