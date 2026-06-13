Royal Fashion Takes Center Stage at King Charles' Birthday Parade

At the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, which celebrates the official birthday of King Charles, royal fashion was a major focus. Catherine, Princess of Wales, led the style narrative with deliberate nods to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wearing a light blue coat dress with white trim from British label Catherine Walker, reminiscent of an ensemble Diana wore in 1987. She accessorized with a three-strand pearl bracelet that belonged to Diana, along with a Philip Treacy hat. Princess Charlotte, her daughter, wore an off-white Alessandra Rich dress, echoing a simpler look. Other royals, including Queen Camilla in a Grenadier Guards uniform dress designed by Fiona Clare, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a white Roland Mouret dress, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester in her recycled navy polka dot dress with a historic diamond bandeau tiara, also contributed to the sartorial spectacle, highlighting themes of tradition, recycling iconic pieces, and the evolving dress codes for senior royals.

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, marking the official birthday of King Charles , unfolded with its customary military precision and pageantry. While the event is fundamentally a tribute to the monarch's regiment, the Grenadier Guards, it has also evolved into a significant stage for royal fashion statements.

This year was no exception. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Anne donned full military regalia, with Camilla wearing a striking red silk crêpe Grenadier Guards uniform dress designed by Fiona Clare.

However, the fashion discourse primarily centered on Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her calculated sartorial choices that paid homage to the past while embracing her present role. Catherine, who is gradually taking on more senior royal duties, opted for a sophisticated civilian ensemble: a light blue coat dress with crisp white contrast trim from the British label Catherine Walker.

The style was immediately resonant, bearing a startlingly close resemblance to a Catherine Walker coat dress worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, for Easter celebrations in 1987. Diana had been photographed in a similar blue and white coat, even coordinating with a young Prince William who was dressed in a matching outfit. Catherine's decision to replicate the look was widely interpreted as a poignant tribute to Diana's enduring fashion legacy.

She completed the ensemble with a matchingPhilip Treacy hat and, most significantly, a three-strand pearl bracelet that had once belonged to Diana. This piece of jewelry had also been worn by Catherine at the christening of Prince Louis in 2018, further cementing its role as a personal link to the late princess. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, avoided a direct matchy-matchy moment, wearing an off-white dress by Alessandra Rich.

The young princess did echo her mother's accessory choice, wearing a triple-strand pearl bracelet, creating a subtle but meaningful connection between them. While Catherine dominated many fashion headlines, other royal women presented compelling style narratives. Queen Camilla, eschewing a tiara as she has done frequently of late, wore the significant Grenadier Guards brooch that was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 16th birthday in 1942.

The brooch was later returned to an exhibition celebrating the late Queen's style at Buckingham Palace, marking a brief but symbolic loan. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, played a supporting role in a elegant white short-sleeved Roland Mouret dress and a matching Jane Taylor hat, embodying a modern, clean aesthetic. The most notable style veteran, however, was Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester.

The Danish-born royal, who will be 80 years old on June 20, chose a familiar navy and white polka dot dress with a ruffled collar-a garment she had previously worn to the 2022 Trooping the Colour and to the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine. Her thrifty and repeat-wearing approach was celebrated. The standout element was her headwear: a diamond bandeau tiara.

The diamond clips adorning her dress are part of this historic tiara, a wedding present to Princess Alice, the Duchess's mother-in-law, in 1935. This provided a stunning contrast to the more contemporary messages from other royals, showcasing the depth and history of the royal jewelry collection.

The event thus highlighted a spectrum of royal fashion: direct homage to Diana, the wearing of historic military insignia, the recycling of personal favorites, and the display of irreplaceable heirlooms, all under the watchful eye of the public and media





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