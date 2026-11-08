Readers from Naremburn and Thornton share stories about hospital mail misnaming, Tim Tam dislikes, and nostalgic memories of the David Jones department store.

Letters from across the Sydney metropolitan area have highlighted a mix of humorous corrections, personal quirks, and nostalgic reflections on Australian retail history. These contributions come from residents in suburbs ranging from Naremburn and Thornton to Hughes, Toongabbie, and Petersham. The collection of reader correspondence centers on a specific incident involving misdirected mail at a major medical institution, alongside broader cultural observations.

Kolling Institute Mail Mix-Ups

Rob Baxter of Naremburn brought attention to a recent correspondence regarding the misnaming of the C8 entity, which sparked memories of his time at the Royal North Shore Hospital's Kolling Institute. Baxter noted that during his long association with the institute, he frequently received mail addressed to the Colling, Lolling, Kooling, and Killing Institute. He clarified that despite the frequent misspellings, the medical research conducted at the facility genuinely saved lives.

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This anecdote underscores the persistent issue of name recognition for the Kolling Institute, a prominent medical research center. The variety of erroneous spellings suggests that the institution's name is often confused with other similar-sounding locations. Baxter's reassurance to the last sender serves as a reminder of the public's interest in the institute's work, even when administrative details are slightly off.

Cultural Preferences and Language Quirks

Ann Babington of Thornton shared a personal stance on one of Australia's most iconic confectioneries, stating that there are at least two individuals who do not like Tim Tams. Babington, who identifies as an un-Australian in this regard, does not even like chocolate. Adela Parkes also joined the conversation, adding her voice to those who reject the popular biscuit. This dissenting view on a national staple highlights the diversity of tastes within the community.

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Elizabeth Savage of Hughes in the ACT expressed gratitude for learning the word euphuistic, a term her spell check did not recognize. She defined it as an ornate style of writing and high-flown language, all in imitation of the 16th-century English author John Lyly. Savage humorously questioned how she could match the elevation of Lady Janice of Austinster, assuming Ron Polgaze had qualified for such a title. She indicated her willingness to look for further opportunities to use such complex language.

Ron Polgaze Mea Culpa and Alan Jones Confusion

Ron Polgaze, who had previously been associated with the elevation of Lady Janice of Austinster, issued a mea culpa in Hazelbrook. He acknowledged that his old horse, Meataxe, would hang her head in shame at her pet jackeroo's pretentious behavior. This self-deprecating comment addresses the earlier criticism regarding high-flown language and adds a layer of humor to the exchange of letters.

Bruce Moxon of Toongabbie pondered whether newspaper editors in Australia were perturbed by the confusion surrounding the two Alan Joneses in the news on Thursday. One Jones was in court, while the other was deceased, yet both were newsworthy. Moxon expressed pity for any junior scribe who might have mixed them up, noting the difficulty of distinguishing between the controversial radio personality and the deceased legal figure. He also mentioned their distant cousin, David, adding another layer of familial complexity to the media landscape.

Nostalgia for David Jones Department Store

Trevor Wootten of Petersham expressed sadness over the demise of the David Jones department store. He recalled it as the premier store for choosing prestige Stamina school suits, which featured a free pigskin wallet secured in the breast pocket. For many adolescent boys, this wallet represented their first adult-style accessory. Wootten shared a specific memory from 1956 when his mother took him and a younger friend to purchase his first suit.

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Upon returning home, Wootten's mother was dismayed to find that his friend had produced about two dozen Stamina wallets purloined from the breast pockets during the fitting process. For his honest mother, this meant a long trip back by bus to return the items. This story captures a vivid snapshot of mid-20th-century Australian retail practices and social dynamics, illustrating how such experiences were shared across the community.