Royal Tensions: Andrew's Criticism of Meghan Markle and Family Feuds Emerge

New revelations from royal authors detail long-standing friction and disputes between Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family, particularly concerning Meghan Markle. The accounts include reports of Andrew's negative opinions of Meghan, a physical altercation between Andrew and Harry, and strained relationships due to Andrew's actions. The details have been revealed in a number of books.

Reports indicate that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced ex-Prince, harbored a negative view of Meghan Markle from the outset of her relationship with Prince Harry in 2016. Royal author Tom Bower's book, Betrayal, sheds light on the strained relations between the Yorks and the Sussexes, revealing the underlying tensions within the royal family .

The book details an awkward reunion between Andrew and Harry at King Charles III's 2023 coronation, highlighting the existing friction between them. The narrative includes accounts of Andrew dismissing Meghan Markle as an opportunist, setting the stage for ongoing discord. The author's work reveals how the ex-Prince was highly critical of Meghan, and his judgment set the tone for the relationship from the beginning. Bower writes about the awkward reunion and the state of relationships between the family members, setting the tone for ongoing tension. Andrew reportedly openly criticized Meghan Markle, accusing her of being an opportunist and expressing his belief that she was not suitable for Harry. The book highlights the friction between the two and how Andrew saw her. The relationship between the two didn't start off well, with the claims of Andrew's assessment of Meghan from the beginning.\Further accounts from royal author Andrew Lownie's book, Entitled, reveal that the tension between Andrew and Harry escalated into a physical altercation years earlier. The book describes a family gathering in 2013 where a heated argument between Harry and Andrew led to a physical confrontation. It's reported that punches were exchanged during the dispute. According to Lownie, Harry told William that he hated Andrew. This incident underscores the depth of the animosity between the two, which has existed for years. Lownie details the heated exchange and the lasting impact it had on the relationship. The author highlights the physical altercation, which provides evidence of the deep-seated tension. Adding to the tension, Andrew predicted that Harry's marriage to Meghan would not last and accused his nephew of lacking due diligence in his relationship. Andrew's negative assessment of Meghan, according to Lownie, further fueled the discord between the two. The details expose the deep-seated issues that led to the breakdown of the relationship between the two family members. The level of criticism and distrust between the two highlight the existing issues that were already present.\Adding to the complexities, Prince William's relationship with his uncle was also strained, as reports suggest. The tension between William and Andrew stems from Andrew's perceived rudeness towards Kate Middleton when they first met. Richard Kay, the Daily Mail UK's editor-at-large, reported William's long-standing grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming towards Kate. Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich claimed the tension was a result of Andrew's jealousy and disparaging remarks regarding Kate. William's protective nature towards Kate reportedly led to a zero-tolerance policy towards any misbehavior or scandals involving Andrew. William's role in Andrew's fall from grace within the royal ranks is also highlighted, with reports suggesting his involvement in removing Andrew's royal and military titles and his eviction from Royal Lodge. Harry's memoir, Spare, also addressed what he saw as a double standard regarding security, with Harry and Meghan losing their publicly funded security, while Andrew retained his despite the controversy surrounding him. Harry wrote of his uncle, highlighting the lack of consistency in how the family was treated. This suggests there was tension regarding the fairness of security within the family. Harry addressed the double standard, bringing up the issue of fairness. This highlights the issues that existed within the Royal Family





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