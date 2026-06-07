Peter Phillips, nephew of King Charles III, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a rainy yet joyful ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. The event featured senior royals, an Emilia Wickstead gown, and a reception at Gatcombe Park.

Peter Phillips , the nephew of King Charles III, married Harriet Sperling , an NHS nurse, in a picturesque ceremony at All Saints' Church in the village of Kemble, Gloucestershire .

The wedding took place on a rainy Saturday afternoon, but the weather did not dampen the spirits of the couple or the gathered crowds. As they emerged from the church after the hour-long service, the newlyweds paused to acknowledge the well-wishers who had lined the streets since early morning. Phillips, 48, looked proud and happy, holding a large white umbrella to shield his bride from the rain as church bells rang out.

The couple shared a kiss before climbing into their car to head to Gatcombe Park, the estate of the Princess Royal, for a reception that was expected to last well into the night. The bride, now Harriet Phillips, wore an elegant Emilia Wickstead gown with a long train, which was carried by her stepdaughters, Savannah and Isla, aged 15 and 14, and her own daughter, Georgina, 13.

The bridesmaids wore matching floral crowns and cream dresses, adding a touch of charm to the proceedings. The bride's bouquet included sweet peas, myrtle, and lily of the valley, and she accessorized with a Pragnell family tiara that had been present at the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Jimmy Choo shoes. Her earrings were also by Pragnell.

Harriet Phillips was accompanied down the aisle by her brother, Nicholas Sanders, in honor of their late father, Rupert Sanders, who passed away in 2023. The ceremony was led by the Rev Dr Steve Bullock, and the church was filled to capacity with 150 guests, including many senior members of the royal family. The King and Queen arrived just a few minutes before the ceremony, with Charles giving a cheerful wave as he entered the church.

The Princess Royal, mother of the groom, wore a bright yellow outfit and smiled warmly. The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended, with Kate looking elegant in a blush-colored Roland Mouret dress and a boater-style hat. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among the other notable guests.

Beatrice wore a green printed dress with an Alice band, while Eugenie, who is pregnant with her third child, opted for a navy ensemble. The bride's mother, Mary Sanders, and Peter Phillips's sisters, Rebecca Elder and Louisa Speakman, were also present. The flower arrangements, designed by Millie Richardson, featured locally sourced English flowers, and the floral archways at the church and reception were particularly breathtaking.

After the wedding party departed, locals were invited into the church to view the decorations, with some flowers given to villagers as keepsakes and the rest donated to community groups. The wedding was a welcome dose of normalcy for the royal family, especially with the bride's background as a dedicated NHS nurse. The couple's love story and their commitment to family and service were celebrated by all in attendance.

The rain that fell during the kiss seemed to symbolize a blessing, and the day was filled with joy and heartfelt moments. Peter Phillips, who wore a pale blue waistcoat and a matching buttonhole flower, was supported by his best man and childhood friend Andrew Tucker. The reception at Gatcombe Park included a feast and dancing, with the couple planning to honeymoon later in the year.

This marriage marks a new chapter for both Phillips and Sperling, blending their families and creating a future together. The wedding was a testament to the enduring appeal of royal celebrations, even as the monarchy evolves. For the villagers and royal watchers, it was a day to remember, filled with elegance, tradition, and a touch of British weather. The ceremony brought together not only the royal family but also the local community, highlighting the importance of unity and celebration.

As the bells of All Saints' Church pealed, the newlyweds embarked on their journey, leaving behind a trail of flower petals and happy memories. The event was widely covered by the media, with photographers capturing every detail, from the bride's tiara to the groom's affectionate gestures. The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling will be remembered as a beautiful blend of royal tradition and personal warmth, a day when love triumphed over rain and protocol





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