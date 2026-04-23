Royalty Row Sends Rinehart Legal Battle to Fourth Judge

A dispute over royalty calculations in the decades-long legal battle between Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting and the descendants of Peter Wright will be decided by a fourth judge, as the original judge recommends a referee to handle the complex financial details. The case centers on historical royalties from the Hope Downs iron ore projects.

The protracted legal dispute between the descendants of iron ore pioneer Peter Wright and Gina Rinehart ’s Hancock Prospecting is entering a new phase, poised to be overseen by a fourth judge as disagreements surface regarding the calculation of royalties.

The Western Australian Supreme Court judge who initially delivered the ruling may be unavailable to finalize the royalty determination, necessitating a reassignment. This development signals a continuation of the complex financial scrutiny facing Rinehart and her company. Justice Jennifer Smith’s recent decision affirmed Wright Prospecting’s entitlement to historical royalties stemming from the Hope Downs 1-3 projects. While Wright Prospecting estimates these royalties to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Hancock Prospecting places the figure around $14 million annually.

The core of the current contention lies in the practical implementation of this judgment. Specifically, the parties are at odds over who will be responsible for calculating the precise royalty amounts, the applicable interest rates to be levied on the substantial sum, potential damages resulting from Hancock Prospecting’s contractual breaches, the structure of future revenue payments, and the extent of financial documentation Hancock Prospecting will be obligated to provide.

The disagreement is significant enough that Justice Smith has recommended the appointment of a referee – an independent expert – to resolve these intricate details, rather than a sitting judge. This recommendation stems from concerns that the legal complexities involved may exceed the capacity of a judge to manage effectively within the standard court framework.

Furthermore, Justice Smith acknowledged her impending departure from the court, stating her belief that another judge should make the final decision on these matters. This handover is scheduled to occur before her term as an Auxiliary Judge concludes in June 2025. The legal battle traces back to the 1940s when Hancock and Wright initially pegged the tenements. A 1982 agreement was intended to prevent future disputes between their families regarding asset division.

However, the agreement failed to fully resolve potential conflicts, leading to decades of litigation. The Wright family, including billionaire Angela Bennett and her relatives Leonie Baldock and Alexandra Burt, asserted their claim to a 1.25 per cent royalty from the Hope Downs iron ore mines located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

While Justice Smith’s ruling represented a partial victory for Wright Prospecting, it did not extend to their claim for part ownership of another portion of the mining project, preserving Rinehart’s position as Australia’s wealthiest individual, with an estimated fortune of $38 billion. The upcoming proceedings will likely involve a thorough examination of Hancock Prospecting’s financial records spanning several years, as the Wright and Rhodes families pursue the recovery of what they believe are rightfully owed royalties.

The involvement of DFD Rhodes, the heirs of engineer Don Rhodes, further complicates the matter, as they also have a stake in the royalties from the Hope Downs complex. The case highlights the enduring challenges of resolving complex inheritance and partnership disputes within the Australian mining industry, particularly when vast wealth and significant assets are involved.

The appointment of a referee suggests a desire for a technically proficient and impartial resolution to the remaining financial details, potentially paving the way for a final settlement in this long-running saga





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Gina Rinehart Hancock Prospecting Peter Wright Wright Prospecting Royalties Hope Downs Mining Legal Dispute

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