Former Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has agreed to take over as AC Milan manager on a two-year deal, ending a period of unemployment and relieving Manchester United of a substantial £16.7 million compensation liability. This article covers the details of Amorim's contract, the extensive staff overhaul at Milan after missing Champions League qualification, and the parallel announcement that Manchester United will star in the next Amazon All or Nothing documentary, bringing additional revenue.

Ruben Amorim , the former Sporting Lisbon manager, has agreed to become the head coach of AC Milan, marking his return to management after a period of unemployment.

This development is set to provide a significant financial boost to Manchester United, as they will no longer be liable to pay the full £16.7 million compensation package that was due to Amorim and his coaching staff under a severance agreement. United had previously been responsible for these payments while Amorim was out of work, but his new appointment triggers a clause that alleviates this financial burden.

Milan has offered Amorim a two-year contract with an option for a third year, tasking him with revitalizing the club after a disappointing season that saw them finish fifth in Serie A and fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. This failure prompted a major overhaul at the club, leading to the departure of several senior staff members including sporting director Igli Tare, chief executive Giorgio Furlani, technical director Geoffrey Moncada, and former head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

As part of this restructuring, Milan is aiming to bring in Pedro Ferreira, currently the head of recruitment at Nottingham Forest, to join Amorim's backroom team, further emphasizing the Portuguese influence at the club. In a separate but related financial boost, Manchester United has announced that they will be featured in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary series for the upcoming season.

This decision follows earlier negotiations during Amorim's tenure, though it was determined then that the timing was not appropriate. United believes the current moment is right to grant unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, allowing global fans to witness daily operations across the men's team under Michael Carrick, as well as the women's and academy setups. The club will receive an access fee that surpasses any previously paid for similar documentaries, adding to the fiscal advantages stemming from Amorim's new role.

The statement from the club underscores the desire to showcase the institution's inner workings to its worldwide support base for the first time





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