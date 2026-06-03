Rubio Defends Trump's Fitness Amidst Growing Concerns

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed concerns about President Donald Trump's mental and physical fitness, describing them as 'absurd and ridiculous'. Speaking to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio addressed videos showing Trump, 79, appearing to doze off during cabinet meetings. 'I don't know how to respond to that,' Rubio said. 'It's not a president who sleeps or is cognitively impaired. He works inhumane hours, and is incredibly active.' Despite Rubio's defense, a recent poll found that 59% of respondents believed Trump lacked the mental capacity to lead, and 55% thought he lacked the physical health. Meanwhile, Trump has suggested a 2028 Republican ticket with Vice President JD Vance and Rubio, but hasn't named a preferred nominee.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed concerns about President Donald Trump 's mental and physical fitness, describing them as 'absurd and ridiculous'. Speaking to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio addressed videos showing Trump, 79, appearing to doze off during cabinet meetings.

'I don't know how to respond to that,' Rubio said. 'It's not a president who sleeps or is cognitively impaired. He works inhumane hours, and is incredibly active.

' Despite Rubio's defense, a recent poll found that 59% of respondents believed Trump lacked the mental capacity to lead, and 55% thought he lacked the physical health. Meanwhile, Trump has suggested a 2028 Republican ticket with Vice President JD Vance and Rubio, but hasn't named a preferred nominee





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Donald Trump Marco Rubio Mental Fitness Physical Health 2028 Election

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