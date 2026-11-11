US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's frequent military‑aircraft trips to NCAA matches cost more than $1.2 million in taxpayer dollars, raising ethics concerns over repeated personal travel.

Washington Post reports reveal that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has used government aircraft to travel to his son Anthony's football games at the University of Florida, spending more than $1.2 million of taxpayer money on the flights.

How the Flights Were Calculated

The report lists 23 trips to Gainesville, 15 of which were classified as personal. Using the cost per hour of military planes such as the Air Force C-37, the poster estimates the total flight cost above $1.2 million, surpassing the spending of previous secretaries of state.

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Rubio's Defense and the Family Connection

Rubio said he would continue to attend family events, citing personal importance. His son, Anthony, a senior walk‑on running back, has played in only four competitive games and carried 14 times for 75 yards and one touchdown during his four years.

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Ethics Watchdog and the Question of Necessity

Ethics in Washington, represented by crew, described the travel as an optics issue, noting that only a few personal trips are made by former secretary of state Antony Blinken and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg. The inspector general, Dylan Johnson, outlined that military travel was needed to maintain continuity of operations and secure communications.

What Happens Next for the Public Funds Issue

The State Department declined to disclose how much Rubio has reimbursed the public purse. The Guardian has requested comments from both the department and crew on whether the travel could undermine the integrity of the service. Future scrutiny may examine whether the frequent use of government aircraft for personal events aligns with taxpayer expectations.